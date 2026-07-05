Brandon Aiyuk-Jayden Daniels feud heats up as 49ers WR posts message aimed at Commanders QB: 'Have to start running'

Brandon Aiyuk has made little effort to hide his frustration with the San Francisco 49ers. Through a series of social media posts in recent days, the wide receiver has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the franchise. Brandon Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels have unfollowed each other on Instagram. (Instagram)

Aiyuk has also openly indicated that he would like to join the Washington Commanders, where he could reunite with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk and Daniels unfollow each other However, recent developments suggest the two may have some issues to resolve first, as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

But, that did not stop Aiyuk from taking another shot at Daniels on July 4. In an Instagram Story, the receiver posted a selfie, tagged Daniels' account, and wrote, “ Turn your savage up."

He later followed up with another Instagram story aimed at the Commanders quarterback, tagging Daniels once again.