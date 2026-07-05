Brandon Aiyuk-Jayden Daniels feud heats up as 49ers WR posts message aimed at Commanders QB: 'Have to start running'
Brandon Aiyuk's latest jab followed a soccer game where a 49ers fan repeatedly hurled abuse at him while speaking to Jayden Daniels.
Brandon Aiyuk has made little effort to hide his frustration with the San Francisco 49ers. Through a series of social media posts in recent days, the wide receiver has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the franchise.
Aiyuk has also openly indicated that he would like to join the Washington Commanders, where he could reunite with quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Aiyuk and Daniels unfollow each other
However, recent developments suggest the two may have some issues to resolve first, as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
But, that did not stop Aiyuk from taking another shot at Daniels on July 4. In an Instagram Story, the receiver posted a selfie, tagged Daniels' account, and wrote, “ Turn your savage up."
He later followed up with another Instagram story aimed at the Commanders quarterback, tagging Daniels once again.
"Probably going to text me and talk about something. You on my team now. you have to follow my rules.... you gonna have to start running behind your mama and I might believe what you talking about but until then..." he said and ended by nodding his head.
What caused the tension
The apparent tension began after Daniels attended a soccer match, where a fan identifying himself as a 49ers supporter repeatedly directed abuse toward Aiyuk.
"Hey, Jayden Daniels, f--k Brandon Aiyuk! F--k Brandon Aiyuk! F--k Brandon Aiyuk! You better not throw s--t to him next year! I'm a Niner fan! F--k Brandon Aiyuk! F--k Brandon Aiyuk!” the fan shouted.
Also read: Is Brandon Aiyuk to Commanders really happening? NFL WR shares fresh Instagram update on 49ers situation
Daniels responded to the fan by smiling and laughing rather than engaging, a reaction that appeared to draw Aiyuk's attention.
That's probably the reason Aiyuk later shared a series of social media posts that seemed to take aim at the quarterback over how he handled the incident.
Aiyuk's Washington dream tested
Daniels has widely been viewed as one of the primary reasons Aiyuk has been pushing for a move to the Washington Commanders.
The unhappy wide receiver has repeatedly stated that he hopes to sign with Washington once the San Francisco 49ers officially part ways with him.
Also read: Will NFL ban Brandon Aiyuk after 49ers controversy? Insider raises concerns over WR's future in the league
However, the fan incident reflects the growing frustration among sections of the 49ers fanbase toward Aiyuk after months of unusual social media activity and public criticism aimed at the organization.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More