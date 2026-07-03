Is Brandon Aiyuk to Commanders really happening? NFL WR shares fresh Instagram update on 49ers situation
Brandon Aiyuk keeps referencing the Commanders on social media, but NFL insiders believe his future remains uncertain despite his apparent confidence.
Brandon Aiyuk just isn’t stopping with his social media activity and cryptic messages, and one question continues to dominate discussion among NFL fans: what exactly is happening with the wide receiver’s future?
Will he remain with the San Francisco 49ers, or is he truly on course for a move to the Washington Commanders, a team he has openly shown support for? Or has his ongoing anti-49ers campaign put his NFL future in jeopardy and left his career hanging in the balance?
Aiyuk confident of Commanders move
Well, if Aiyuk's recent social media activity is anything to go by, the 28-year-old appears convinced about what the next chapter of his NFL career holds.
He continues to give the impression that he expects to end up with the Washington Commanders, regularly posting content that keeps trade speculation alive.
The wide receiver uploaded yet another video to social media on Thursday morning.
In the clip, Aiyuk placed his phone on the ground before showing off a few dance moves, appearing completely carefree and relaxed.
However, it was the text overlay accompanying the video that drew the most attention. “MOOD CUZ IM GONNA BE A COMMANDER SOON,” Aiyuk wrote in the video posted on his Instagram story.
Aiyuk's previous Commanders hints
Aiyuk referencing the Washington Commanders in his social media posts has become a common incident in the past few days.
In an earlier video, he claimed he was "back on tour" and joked that tickets were available through the Commanders' website.
Also read: Brandon Aiyuk issues direct challenge to 49ers in new IG video, puts out fresh support message for Commanders
He also suggested that his relationship with the San Francisco 49ers had deteriorated to the point where he would not return to the team's facilities, except when Washington travels to Levi's Stadium as an opposing team.
Aiyuk's future in doubt
Despite Aiyuk's apparent confidence, one prominent NFL insider believes his public backing of the Washington Commanders does not necessarily mean he will end up with the franchise.
Instead, the insider indicated that if Aiyuk's time with the San Francisco 49ers comes to an end, the wide receiver could be facing a far more uncertain future. In fact, there is growing speculation in league circles that his NFL career itself may already be in jeopardy.
Earlier this week, 49ers & NFL News 24/7 highlighted comments from veteran 49ers reporter Matt Maiocco, who has covered the franchise for 32 seasons. Assessing Aiyuk's situation, Maiocco said, “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility or out of the question that Brandon Aiyuk has played his final NFL game."
Also read: Brandon Aiyuk saga escalates: 49ers WR reveals he fired agent long back; 'get it from me'
Will NFL ban Brandon Aiyuk after 49ers controversy? Insider raises concerns over WR's future in the league
Maiocco was not alone in expressing concern. David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard also questioned whether Aiyuk would ever return to the league.
Lombardi wrote on X, “Has been apparent for months now that Brandon Aiyuk's career might be over, especially if his actual actions are observed instead of his words.”
It is understandable why teams could be reluctant to pursue a player who has repeatedly taken his grievances public, with concerns that the same issues might surface in a new locker room.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More