Brandon Aiyuk issues direct challenge to 49ers in new IG video, puts out fresh support message for Commanders
Despite pushing for a move to Washington Commanders, Brandon Aiyuk remains under contract with the 49ers on a $120M deal through the 2028 season.
A casual NFL follower could easily assume Brandon Aiyuk has already landed with the Washington Commanders given how openly he has been promoting the idea this offseason.
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, still under contract with the franchise, has been actively pushing his preference for a move to Washington through social media.
Over recent weeks, Aiyuk has shared posts on Instagram featuring Commanders gear and even videos of himself chanting “Go Commanders!”
Aiyuk’s latest support for Commanders
On Wednesday, he doubled down on that campaign with two more Instagram posts that again appeared to highlight his desire to join the franchise.
In the first clip, posted around 3 p.m. ET, the 28-year-old spins a football to reveal a Commanders logo hidden beneath the NFL emblem. The caption read: “The best sport in the world The best league in the world [and] the best team in the world.”
Roughly an hour later, he followed it up with another video that more directly referenced Washington while taking a shot at his current situation in San Francisco.
"And if I'm crazy, or if I'm capping (lying), tell them boys cut me today, and I'll sign with the Commanders tomorrow," Aiyuk said in the video. "And we'll see who's capping."
What Aiyuk’s teammate said
Aiyuk missed the latter half of the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury in Week 7.
His teammate, tight end George Kittle, recently told Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” that he had seen Aiyuk “watched him run over 22 miles an hour and stop on a dime” sometime between Weeks 6–8 last season, though the receiver did not feature in any games in 2025.
Also read: Wyndham Clark reveals college ex-girlfriend cheated on him with NFL star Baker Mayfield; drops details
By late November, Aiyuk’s failure to attend team meetings and activities led the 49ers to void the guaranteed portion of his 2026 salary.
“I think it's safe to say [Aiyuk]'s played his last snap with the 49ers," general manager John Lynch said on Jan. 21 this year.
Aiyuk’s 49ers contract situation
Despite his public push toward Washington and the contractual complications, Aiyuk remains officially tied to San Francisco. The four-year, $120 million extension he signed before the 2024 season runs through 2028.
Any move to the Commanders, or another team, would require a trade or a potential release from the 49ers, though his latest posts suggest he is hoping for the latter.
Also read: Brandon Aiyuk-Commanders: Ex-NFL star sends strong message of support to 49ers WR after social media post; 'fight back'
Drafted in the first round in 2020, Aiyuk has recorded 269 receptions for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns across his first four seasons with San Francisco.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More