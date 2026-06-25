Brandon Aiyuk issues direct challenge to 49ers in new IG video, puts out fresh support message for Commanders

In the first clip, posted around 3 p.m. ET, the 28-year-old spins a football to reveal a Commanders logo hidden beneath the NFL emblem. The caption read: “The best sport in the world The best league in the world [and] the best team in the world.”

On Wednesday, he doubled down on that campaign with two more Instagram posts that again appeared to highlight his desire to join the franchise.

Over recent weeks, Aiyuk has shared posts on Instagram featuring Commanders gear and even videos of himself chanting “Go Commanders!”

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, still under contract with the franchise, has been actively pushing his preference for a move to Washington through social media.

A casual NFL follower could easily assume Brandon Aiyuk has already landed with the Washington Commanders given how openly he has been promoting the idea this offseason.

Roughly an hour later, he followed it up with another video that more directly referenced Washington while taking a shot at his current situation in San Francisco.

"And if I'm crazy, or if I'm capping (lying), tell them boys cut me today, and I'll sign with the Commanders tomorrow," Aiyuk said in the video. "And we'll see who's capping."

What Aiyuk’s teammate said Aiyuk missed the latter half of the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury in Week 7.

His teammate, tight end George Kittle, recently told Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” that he had seen Aiyuk “watched him run over 22 miles an hour and stop on a dime” sometime between Weeks 6–8 last season, though the receiver did not feature in any games in 2025.

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By late November, Aiyuk’s failure to attend team meetings and activities led the 49ers to void the guaranteed portion of his 2026 salary.

“I think it's safe to say [Aiyuk]'s played his last snap with the 49ers," general manager John Lynch said on Jan. 21 this year.

Aiyuk’s 49ers contract situation Despite his public push toward Washington and the contractual complications, Aiyuk remains officially tied to San Francisco. The four-year, $120 million extension he signed before the 2024 season runs through 2028.

Any move to the Commanders, or another team, would require a trade or a potential release from the 49ers, though his latest posts suggest he is hoping for the latter.

Also read: Brandon Aiyuk-Commanders: Ex-NFL star sends strong message of support to 49ers WR after social media post; 'fight back'

Drafted in the first round in 2020, Aiyuk has recorded 269 receptions for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns across his first four seasons with San Francisco.