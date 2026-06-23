Brandon Aiyuk-Commanders: Ex-NFL star sends strong message of support to 49ers WR after social media post; 'fight back'
Brandon Aiyuk fueled Commanders speculation with an Instagram video repeatedly chanting “Go Commanders,” “Raise Hail” and “Take Command.”
Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers appear to be headed toward a very public split, with tensions between the two sides continuing to unfold in the spotlight.
Adding further intrigue to the situation was a social media post shared by the star wide receiver on Tuesday, which quickly drew attention across the NFL community.
Aiyuk shows support for Commanders
The 49ers star wideout caught attention with an Instagram video showing him enthusiastically backing Washington, repeatedly saying "Go Commanders" while also referencing rallying cries such as "Raise Hail" and “Take Command.”
He followed that up by posting an image of Mark Rypien holding the Lombardi Trophy after leading Washington to a Super Bowl XXVI victory against the Buffalo Bills, further fueling speculation about his future.
Ex-NFL star sends strong message
While the 28-year-old's social media activity has sparked a wide range of reactions and speculation, one retired NFL star has publicly come out in strong support of Aiyuk amid the ongoing controversy.
LeSean McCoy shared his thoughts on the Aiyuk situation while appearing on Speakeasy, using the opportunity to send a strong and uplifting message to the 49ers standout.
“Brandon Aiyuk just became my favorite WR! Don't let these owners try to own you! It's time to fight back.” the 37-year-old retired NFL star said.
How the controversy began
Since January, Aiyuk has found himself in a state of uncertainty after John Lynch suggested that the receiver's tenure with the 49ers was effectively over.
Yet, months later, San Francisco has been unable to move him via trade and has not opted to release him either.
After missing all of last season due to a serious knee injury involving damage to his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, the 28-year-old wide receiver has become increasingly vocal about his dissatisfaction.
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He has publicly criticized the franchise, recently labeling its actions as "dumb" and "stupid" and suggesting the organization fears what he could accomplish if given the chance to play against them with another team.
Aiyuk secured a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers in August 2024, but the relationship between player and team has since deteriorated.
Last summer, San Francisco voided the remaining guaranteed money in his contract and eventually placed him on the reserve/left team list after he reportedly stopped attending rehabilitation sessions at the team facility for his injured right knee.
Aiyuk’s impact with 49ers
Before the injury setback, he was coming off the best season of his career, leading the 49ers with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in 2023.
Also read: ‘Raise hail’: Brandon Aiyuk says ‘go Commanders’ several times in new video; fans says ‘it’s just a matter of when…’
Since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he has compiled 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns across five seasons with the franchise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More