Brandon Aiyuk-Commanders: Ex-NFL star sends strong message of support to 49ers WR after social media post; 'fight back'

LeSean McCoy shared his thoughts on the Aiyuk situation while appearing on Speakeasy , using the opportunity to send a strong and uplifting message to the 49ers standout.

While the 28-year-old's social media activity has sparked a wide range of reactions and speculation, one retired NFL star has publicly come out in strong support of Aiyuk amid the ongoing controversy.

He followed that up by posting an image of Mark Rypien holding the Lombardi Trophy after leading Washington to a Super Bowl XXVI victory against the Buffalo Bills, further fueling speculation about his future.

The 49ers star wideout caught attention with an Instagram video showing him enthusiastically backing Washington, repeatedly saying "Go Commanders" while also referencing rallying cries such as "Raise Hail" and “Take Command.”

Adding further intrigue to the situation was a social media post shared by the star wide receiver on Tuesday, which quickly drew attention across the NFL community.

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers appear to be headed toward a very public split, with tensions between the two sides continuing to unfold in the spotlight.

“Brandon Aiyuk just became my favorite WR! Don't let these owners try to own you! It's time to fight back.” the 37-year-old retired NFL star said.

How the controversy began Since January, Aiyuk has found himself in a state of uncertainty after John Lynch suggested that the receiver's tenure with the 49ers was effectively over.

Yet, months later, San Francisco has been unable to move him via trade and has not opted to release him either.

After missing all of last season due to a serious knee injury involving damage to his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, the 28-year-old wide receiver has become increasingly vocal about his dissatisfaction.

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He has publicly criticized the franchise, recently labeling its actions as "dumb" and "stupid" and suggesting the organization fears what he could accomplish if given the chance to play against them with another team.

Aiyuk secured a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers in August 2024, but the relationship between player and team has since deteriorated.

Last summer, San Francisco voided the remaining guaranteed money in his contract and eventually placed him on the reserve/left team list after he reportedly stopped attending rehabilitation sessions at the team facility for his injured right knee.

Aiyuk’s impact with 49ers Before the injury setback, he was coming off the best season of his career, leading the 49ers with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in 2023.

Also read: ‘Raise hail’: Brandon Aiyuk says ‘go Commanders’ several times in new video; fans says ‘it’s just a matter of when…’

Since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he has compiled 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns across five seasons with the franchise.