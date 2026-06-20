Jeffery Simmons contract extension: Titans sign three-year deal making NFL history for defensive tackle market

According to Spotrac, the deal carries an average annual value higher than Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ current contract, which would make Simmons the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL once the extension takes effect.

The contract is said to feature $100 million in guaranteed money, a record-setting figure for a defensive tackle, and establishes Simmons as the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. The franchise has also formally confirmed the extension.

The Tennessee Titans have officially locked in All-Pro defensive tackle on a massive new deal, agreeing to a three-year extension worth $105.8 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jeffery Simmons is set to remain in Nashville for the foreseeable future.

Jeffery Simmons’ price tag isn’t surprising given his standing as one of the premier interior defenders in football, if not the very best at his position.

From rookie to franchise cornerstone During Tennessee’s rebuilding phase, Simmons has emerged as the cornerstone of the franchise, cementing his status among the NFL’s elite defensive players.

The 28-year-old is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign in which he earned AP All-Pro honors for the first time, posting a career-high 11 sacks while continuing to impact games as both a pass rusher and run defender. His previous deal was scheduled to expire after the 2027 season.

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A 2019 first-round pick, Simmons has spent his entire seven-year career with Tennessee, earning Pro Bowl selections in four of the last five seasons.

Titans to rotate Simmons for freshness When asked about a new contract during minicamp on June 17, Simmons expressed confidence in his long-standing relationship with the organization, saying they had been aligned for years: "have been on the same page since I got here (in 2019)."

The extension was finalized just two days later.

New Titans head coach Robert Saleh also indicated the team plans to be more deliberate with Simmons’ workload going forward to keep him fresh for critical situations. Simmons has played around 80% of defensive snaps over the past six seasons.

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“The whole point of the rotation is to make sure that Jeffery Simmons is ready for that 1-on-1 when we need it," Saleh said on June 17. “Third down, two-minute, he’s fresh.”