Why Sauce Gardner’s age sparked confusion among fans: here’s what Colts CB has to say

Sauce Gardner is preparing to begin his first full season with the Indianapolis Colts. However, ahead of his debut campaign, there has been ongoing confusion among fans and within the public sphere regarding his actual age, which has become a point of discussion. The Indianapolis Colts’ official team website lists Sauce Gardener as 24 years old, adding confusion to the discrepancies surrounding his reported age. (Sauce Gardener/X)

Sources such as ESPN, Pro Football Reference, and even Madden video games list his birthdate as August 2000, which would make him 25 years old at present.

However, the Indianapolis Colts’ official team website lists the cornerback as 24 years old, adding confusion to the discrepancies surrounding his reported age.

Gardner clears air on age confusion Nevertheless, the confusion can now be put to rest, as the player himself has addressed the question surrounding his age and provided clarification.

"I'm 24. It's crazy that I'm even being asked this," Gardener told The Athletic. He also said he was unaware that his age had been incorrectly listed in the Madden NFL video game and expressed surprise upon learning about the discrepancy.

“It’s wrong in Madden, too? That’s crazy because I never checked. Because when it comes to the paperwork and everything I’ve signed, it all says ’01. So, I don’t know where or how it got messed up unless people just get it straight from Google,” explained the Colts cornerback.

To clarify, Gardner’s NFL teams have consistently had his correct age on record since he was drafted.

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The confusion appears to have spread elsewhere, with outlets like Wikipedia among those listing incorrect information, potentially serving as the source of the discrepancy.

Gardner himself noted that his age has never been unclear within the franchises he has played for.

Debut season ahead with Colts The 24-year-old was traded from the New York Jets to the Indianapolis Colts last November, and the two-time All-Pro cornerback is now preparing for his first full season with the franchise.

For some fans, the latest clarification about his age even brings a new twist—he is, in fact, a year younger than many previously believed.

A calf injury restricted him to just four appearances for the Colts after his trade arrival last season, but even in that limited action, Gardner showed the type of impact he can bring.

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He allowed a 54% completion rate, surrendered only 7.3 yards per catch, and recorded three pass breakups. His presence also gives defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo greater flexibility to call more aggressive defensive schemes.