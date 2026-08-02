New Delhi, A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded ₹24.52 lakh as compensation to the two married sisters of a man who died in a 2018 road accident, saying the right to sue and claim compensation did not lapse upon the death of the sole claimant. Delhi tribunal awards ₹24.52 lakh to sisters of road accident victim after mother's death

The tribunal held that the married sisters, as legal representatives of the deceased's mother who had originally filed the claim petition, were entitled to receive the compensation.

Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda awarded the compensation, relying on recent Supreme Court and Delhi High Court judgments to hold that legal representatives can continue proceedings to claim compensation for loss to the estate.

"The right to sue and claim compensation does not lapse completely upon the death of a sole claimant or dependent, and other surviving legal heirs or representatives can continue the proceedings to claim the loss to the estate as their right to sue," the tribunal said.

The case concerned the death of 28-year-old Suraj, who was killed when a truck hit him on GT Karnal Road on September 20, 2018. The tribunal determined that the accident resulted from the driver's rash and negligent driving.

The tribunal noted that the eyewitness's testimony remained unshaken during cross-examination and said that because the driver chose not to enter the witness box, an adverse inference was warranted against him.

After accepting the employer's evidence, the tribunal found that Suraj was employed as an operator with Contitech India Pvt Ltd, earning a monthly salary of ₹16,678 at the time of the accident.

Awarding a total compensation of ₹24.52 lakh with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from October 25, 2018, the tribunal directed insurer New India Assurance Company Ltd to deposit the amount within 30 days.

The tribunal apportioned the compensation equally between the two sisters, directing that ₹3.26 lakh each be released immediately, while the remaining amount be kept in fixed deposits in a phased manner.

The insurance company was also directed to pay 12 per cent interest for any delay beyond the stipulated period in depositing the compensation amount.

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