Why Gen Z can’t stop clicking these tiny keycap keyrings

Priyanka Tripathi, a counsellor and clinical hypnotherapist, says their appeal lies in instant sensory feedback. “People are constantly looking for quick ways to feel calmer and stay focused. They are affordable, portable and offer an immediate sensory experience,” she says.

Ten years ago, stress balls dangled from bags. Today, tiny keyboard switches hang from keychains. They do not connect to laptops or type emails; they simply produce a rhythmic “thock” when pressed, and have become the internet’s latest sensory obsession. Once limited to mechanical keyboards, keycaps have moved from desks to pockets and backpacks. Tapped during meetings, commutes or study breaks, they are marketed as portable stress relievers and focus tools.

Each press produces a predictable sound and resistance. “Our brains enjoy predictability,” Tripathi adds, explaining that sound and touch together create “multisensory feedback”. It is the same reason bubble wrap, pen clicking and rhythmic tapping feel satisfying. Keycap keyrings are simply the latest in a line of tactile products, after fidget spinners, pop-its and squishy toys.

Relief, not treatment Such products may help redirect nervous energy or offer momentary comfort, but they do not address the causes of chronic stress or anxiety. “If someone starts feeling they must use it to concentrate, relax, or cope with every uncomfortable emotion, it can become a psychological dependency just like scrolling social media or biting nails,” Tripathi warns.

People keep clicking Computer engineer Aayush Gupta, 28, says, “I carry it as a charm on my backpack. Whenever I’m stuck on a project or waiting for the metro, I start tapping it without thinking. It helps me take a breather.”

Where to buy from They can be found at your nearest stationery shops and roadside keyring vendors or can also be found easily on

Mechanical switch keychain, Amazon: ₹250– ₹260

Keyboard keychain, Amazon: ₹550– ₹570

Custom keycap keychain, Etsy: ₹900– ₹1,300

Pastel/multi-key keyrings, Lewkin: ₹400– ₹500

(Written by Dhanvie Sharma)