Gurgaon man questions ₹50,000 ‘affordable’ rent for 3BHK: ‘Salaries haven’t increased this fast’

A Gurgaon resident has sparked a discussion online after sharing his frustration over the rapidly rising cost of renting a family home in the city. The man said he had been searching for a three-bedroom apartment for his family of three, but the prices being quoted by brokers no longer seemed reasonable. A man said Gurgaon rents had become unaffordable as a 3BHK now cost ₹50,000 or more per month. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the user explained that even apartments located away from Gurgaon’s most premium neighbourhoods were now commanding monthly rents of ₹50,000 or more.

‘The numbers just don’t add up anymore’ “I've been house hunting for a 3BHK for my family of three, and the numbers just don't add up anymore. A 1,700 sq. ft. 3BHK on Golf Course Extension Road is now being quoted at ₹50,000+ per month, while in many central Gurgaon sectors, ₹60,000+ has become the norm,” he wrote.

According to the user, brokers repeatedly asked him to stretch his budget instead of offering homes within his preferred price range.

“Every broker has the same response: ‘Sir, you'll have to increase your budget.’ But what people don't realise is that a ₹5,000 increase in monthly rent means another ₹60,000 every year. And somehow, every apartment you see is just ‘another ₹5,000,’” he added.

The man further broke down the annual cost of renting a home at these prices. He said that a monthly rent of ₹50,000 alone amounts to ₹6 lakh a year, without including maintenance charges, electricity bills and other household expenses.

“At ₹50k rent, you're already paying ₹6 lakh a year, excluding maintenance, electricity, and other expenses. Add maintenance, and you're easily looking at ₹7 lakh+ annually just to have a roof over your head,” he wrote.

‘Salaries haven’t increased at this pace’ Questioning how middle-class families were expected to manage such expenses, the Reddit user said salary growth had failed to keep up with rising rents.

“Salaries haven't increased at this pace. How are middle-class families supposed to justify spending this much on rent? Are people actually paying these prices, or have landlords and brokers simply decided that ‘increase your budget’ is the solution to everything?” he asked.

The post was shared with the title, “When did ₹50k become the new ‘affordable’ rent in Gurgaon?”

(Also read: Gurgaon couple breaks down monthly expenses with ₹37,000 rent)

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