Gurgaon woman reveals how she spends ₹2.4 lakh a month at 25, from ₹85,000 rent to ₹1 lakh investments

A Gurgaon woman has sparked a discussion on social media after revealing how much she spends in a month while living in the city at the age of 25. The woman, identified as Mishika Sharma, shared a video on Instagram in which she gave a detailed breakdown of her fixed and variable monthly expenses. A Gurgaon woman revealed she spent ₹2.4 lakh a month at 25, sparking debate online. (Instagram/mishika251)

(Also read: 25-year-old breaks down her ₹27,000 monthly budget while living in Gurgaon)

In the video, Sharma said, “How much does it actually cost to be 25 and living in Gurgaon? I tracked everything for a month, and here is how much I spent.”

She said her biggest fixed expense is rent. “There are some fixed expenses that I incur every single month, and the biggest of that is rent, which is around 85,000,” she said, adding that groceries and domestic help are covered by her mother.

Rent, fitness and investments Sharma said her subscriptions, including Netflix, Prime, YouTube, editing apps and iCloud storage, cost her about ₹7,000 a month. She added, “For fitness, my coaching fee is around 25,000, and my gym membership cost me around 5,000. 2,000 for pool access.”

(Also read: Gurgaon couple's monthly expenses touch ₹1.59 lakh — not including investments)

She further said her electricity bill ranges between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 every month, while Wi-Fi and other bills cost around ₹2,000.

A major part of her monthly outgo, she said, goes into investments. “And then my investments, which are also around 80,000 to 1 Lakh every month,” Sharma said.

Variable costs and total spending The Gurgaon resident also spoke about her variable expenses, including eating out, shopping and event registrations. “Uske baad aate hai kuch variable monthly expenses which is eating out, which is around 7 to 10,000. Then shopping, which is obviously not a big cost, but sometimes I do end up going crazy,” she said.

(Also read: Gurgaon woman breaks down ₹1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’)

Citing an example, she said she recently bought an indoor trainer worth ₹1.3 lakh. She also mentioned that event registrations are often reimbursed by brands, but her Half Ironman cost her around ₹40,000.

“Put that all together, and that is somewhere around 2.4 Lakhs including my investments. That is how much I spend in a month,” she concluded.

The clip was shared with the caption, “How much I spend as a 25 yr old living in Gurgaon.”

Watch the clip here: