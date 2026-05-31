Gurgaon couple's monthly expenses touch ₹1.59 lakh — not including investments

A Gurgaon-based couple has broken down their monthly expenses to show “how salary today competes with lifestyle inflation every single month”. Gagan Saini, a brand manager at MuscleBlaze, shared an Instagram video last week where he explained how he and his wife managed to jointly spend ₹1.59 lakh in the month of March. How Gagan Saini and his wife spent ₹1.59 lakh in the month of March (Instagram/@03gagan)

“This is how much we spent in March month as a newly married couple living in Gurgaon,” he said.

Breaking down ₹ 1.5 lakh expenses The biggest portion of their monthly expenses went towards rent. The couple lives in a 2.5BHK in a gated society of Gurgaon, for which rent and electricity bills together come to around ₹50,800.

In March, Saini’s brother-in-law stayed with them for a bit, so the grocery bill reflected expenses for a third person. “Groceries for three people was around ₹27,702,” said Gagan Saini, adding that his share of the groceries spend was ₹13,851.

(Also read: ‘ ₹2.44 lakh a month’: Gurgaon corporate employee breaks down household spends)

“Cook, house help, and car cleaning was ₹8,905, because we can’t survive without them” he added.

In the caption, he added: “Convenience expenses like cooks and house help buy back time and mental bandwidth, time saved on chores can be redirected towards work, health, hobbies, in my case, content creation.”

Petrol and cabs took another ₹6,200 of the couple’s monthly budget.

Side hustle and other expenses For Saini, his side hustle of content creation is turning into another business expense. He explained that he and his wife spent over ₹38,000 on his laptop’s EMI and fee for their video editor and manager.

Like other expenses, this too was shared — with Saini’s share coming to around ₹21,000.