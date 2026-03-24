Man earning ₹80,000 a month says he feels broke: 'After rent, groceries, EMIs’
In a Reddit post, the man shared his dilemma, asking if it was normal to feel financially stretched even with a relatively high income.
Earning ₹80,000 a month might sound comfortable on paper, but for one man, it barely feels enough to make ends meet.
Despite a salary that many would consider decent, he says he struggles to save anything meaningful after paying for rent, groceries, bills, EMIs and other miscellaneous expenses.
In a Reddit post, the man shared his dilemma, asking if it was normal to feel financially stretched even with a relatively high income.
“I earn up to 80k/month but still feel broke. Is this normal in India now?” the caption of the post reads.
Feeling broke despite decent income:
In the post, the man shared his frustration over feeling financially stretched despite earning what many would consider a good salary.
He described how, month after month, money seems to vanish almost as soon as it comes in, leaving little for saving or planning ahead.
“Sometimes it feels like I’m just surviving, not actually getting ahead,” he wrote.
Even with a steady income, he said, essential costs such as rent, groceries, bills, and EMIs leave him with hardly any room to grow financially.
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Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many sharing that they face similar struggles despite earning decent salaries.
Some offered practical advice on budgeting, cutting unnecessary expenses, and finding ways to save or invest, while others empathised with the sense of living paycheck to paycheck.
One of the users commented, “I feel broke at 3lpm. It mostly goes to SIPs.”
A second user commented, “Definitely bad money management. Unless you are the sole earner of your family, and all are dependent on you and living with you in a Tier 1 city.”
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A third user commented, “Totally normal, especially in cities, ₹80k doesn’t stretch as much as it used to. It’s not just income, it’s how fixed costs quietly eat most of it.”
A fourth user commented, “Depends on where u stay and ur spending habits.... 80 k is a very, very decent number.”
“80k isn’t low, but in tier 1 cities it disappears fast due to rent and daily expenses,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)