Man earning ₹80,000 a month says he feels broke: 'After rent, groceries, EMIs’

Earning ₹80,000 a month might sound comfortable on paper, but for one man, it barely feels enough to make ends meet. Even with a steady income, the man said rent, groceries, bills, and EMIs leave little room to save. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Despite a salary that many would consider decent, he says he struggles to save anything meaningful after paying for rent, groceries, bills, EMIs and other miscellaneous expenses.

In a Reddit post, the man shared his dilemma, asking if it was normal to feel financially stretched even with a relatively high income.

“I earn up to 80k/month but still feel broke. Is this normal in India now?” the caption of the post reads.

Feeling broke despite decent income: In the post, the man shared his frustration over feeling financially stretched despite earning what many would consider a good salary.

He described how, month after month, money seems to vanish almost as soon as it comes in, leaving little for saving or planning ahead.

“Sometimes it feels like I’m just surviving, not actually getting ahead,” he wrote.

Even with a steady income, he said, essential costs such as rent, groceries, bills, and EMIs leave him with hardly any room to grow financially.

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