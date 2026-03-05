Bengaluru man explains why friend earning ₹18 LPA struggled after marriage: ‘City eats money fast’
A man shared how his friend in Bengaluru struggled with rising expenses after marriage.
A social media post describing the financial pressures faced by a newly married couple in Bengaluru has sparked widespread discussion online.
Taking to X, a user named Abhishek Singh shared the story of his friend and the financial adjustments they had to make shortly after marriage.
“My friend got married recently in Bengaluru. Right after the wedding, his wife said: ‘I will quit everything and prep for government exams full time.’ But here is the twist. Before marriage she was not earning at all. No job. Just prep. So income was literally ₹0 from her side and after marriage they saw how fast a city like Bengaluru eats money.” he wrote.
According to the post, the couple soon realised how quickly expenses in a city like Bengaluru could add up.
From comfortable savings to monthly stress
Abhishek explained that before marriage his friend was financially comfortable despite living alone in the city.
“His salary: ₹18L CTC. Approx in hand: ₹1.15L per month. Before marriage when he was single, his monthly expenses were rent or PG ₹16,000, food ₹7,000, fuel or metro ₹3,000, internet plus phone ₹1,500, gym ₹1,500, eating out ₹4,000, random shopping ₹2,000. Total around ₹35,000 per month and savings around ₹80,000 per month.”
However, things changed quickly after marriage when the couple moved into a one bedroom apartment and upgraded their lifestyle.
“After marriage with a 1BHK and life upgrades, monthly expenses became rent for 1BHK ₹40,000, groceries and kitchen ₹18,000, cook or maid ₹7,000, electricity plus WiFi plus gas ₹6,000, commute for two people ₹10,000, eating out plus weekend plans ₹12,000, shopping small but constant ₹8,000, health insurance and medicines ₹5,000, furniture or EMI for washing machine, bed and other things ₹15,000. Total around ₹1,21,000 per month.”
He added that their monthly spending soon exceeded his monthly income, creating stress and financial uncertainty.
A practical decision to stabilise finances
According to the post, the couple eventually decided that the wife should take up a job while continuing her exam preparation.
“So they did the boring but smart move. She took a job. Wife’s job offer ₹7L CTC with approximate in hand ₹45,000 per month. That one salary covered groceries plus cook plus utilities around ₹31,000, plus some commute and buffer. And suddenly his salary was not getting eaten fully by rent and EMIs.”
He concluded by highlighting a reality that many couples preparing for competitive exams in big cities may face.
“This is the part people do not say openly. Government exam prep is not just hard academically. It is expensive financially when you are married in a metro. If you are earning ₹0 and preparing, the cost is not just your time. It is rent pressure, savings going to zero, no emergency fund, and a constant fear that one layoff will break the house.”
Take a look here at post:
Social media reacts
The post has garnered more than 197,000 views on X and sparked a debate among users about financial planning and the cost of living in major cities.
One user wrote, “This is the reality of living in a metro city. Even a good salary disappears quickly when expenses double after marriage.” Another said, “Preparing for government exams while married in a city like Bengaluru is extremely tough unless there is financial support.”
A third user commented, “People underestimate how expensive exam preparation becomes when there is rent, groceries and other household costs.” Another added, “Taking a job and preparing alongside is probably the most practical decision in this situation.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More