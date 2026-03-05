Bengaluru man explains why friend earning ₹18 LPA struggled after marriage: ‘City eats money fast’

A social media post describing the financial pressures faced by a newly married couple in Bengaluru has sparked widespread discussion online. A man explained how his friend in Bengaluru faced financial pressure after marriage. (Pexels )

Taking to X, a user named Abhishek Singh shared the story of his friend and the financial adjustments they had to make shortly after marriage.

(Also read: Bengaluru corporate couple in Whitefield breaks down ₹1.5 lakh monthly budget: ‘We treat money as one household income’)

“My friend got married recently in Bengaluru. Right after the wedding, his wife said: ‘I will quit everything and prep for government exams full time.’ But here is the twist. Before marriage she was not earning at all. No job. Just prep. So income was literally ₹0 from her side and after marriage they saw how fast a city like Bengaluru eats money.” he wrote.

According to the post, the couple soon realised how quickly expenses in a city like Bengaluru could add up.

From comfortable savings to monthly stress Abhishek explained that before marriage his friend was financially comfortable despite living alone in the city.

“His salary: ₹18L CTC. Approx in hand: ₹1.15L per month. Before marriage when he was single, his monthly expenses were rent or PG ₹16,000, food ₹7,000, fuel or metro ₹3,000, internet plus phone ₹1,500, gym ₹1,500, eating out ₹4,000, random shopping ₹2,000. Total around ₹35,000 per month and savings around ₹80,000 per month.”

However, things changed quickly after marriage when the couple moved into a one bedroom apartment and upgraded their lifestyle.

“After marriage with a 1BHK and life upgrades, monthly expenses became rent for 1BHK ₹40,000, groceries and kitchen ₹18,000, cook or maid ₹7,000, electricity plus WiFi plus gas ₹6,000, commute for two people ₹10,000, eating out plus weekend plans ₹12,000, shopping small but constant ₹8,000, health insurance and medicines ₹5,000, furniture or EMI for washing machine, bed and other things ₹15,000. Total around ₹1,21,000 per month.”

He added that their monthly spending soon exceeded his monthly income, creating stress and financial uncertainty.

A practical decision to stabilise finances According to the post, the couple eventually decided that the wife should take up a job while continuing her exam preparation.

“So they did the boring but smart move. She took a job. Wife’s job offer ₹7L CTC with approximate in hand ₹45,000 per month. That one salary covered groceries plus cook plus utilities around ₹31,000, plus some commute and buffer. And suddenly his salary was not getting eaten fully by rent and EMIs.”

He concluded by highlighting a reality that many couples preparing for competitive exams in big cities may face.

“This is the part people do not say openly. Government exam prep is not just hard academically. It is expensive financially when you are married in a metro. If you are earning ₹0 and preparing, the cost is not just your time. It is rent pressure, savings going to zero, no emergency fund, and a constant fear that one layoff will break the house.”

Take a look here at post: