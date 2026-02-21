‘ ₹2.44 lakh a month’: Gurgaon corporate employee breaks down monthly expenses
A professional living in Gurgaon went viral after sharing his monthly expense breakdown.
A 31 year old corporate employee from Gurgaon has sparked conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of his shared monthly expenses, revealing a total outflow of ₹2,44,244.
Taking to Instagram, Gagan Saini described himself as a “corporate gym rat living in Gurgaon” and offered followers a transparent look at his lifestyle costs, from rent and groceries to fitness and investments.
Rent, groceries and daily living costs
In the video, he begins by outlining his housing expenses. “This is how much I spent in a month as a 31-year-old corporate gym rat living in Gurgaon. I live in a 2.5 BHK and the rent comes around ₹53,500,” he says.
Domestic help, including a cook, maid and car cleaning, costs him around ₹8,450 a month. “Honestly, I prefer outsourcing just to save me a little bit of time,” he adds. Grocery bills come to ₹15,927, while dining out remains relatively modest at ₹3,161, as he says he rarely eats outside.
He also spends ₹18,926 on renting appliances such as a fridge and washing machine, along with purchasing a recliner. Home and kitchen décor items add another ₹4,848. Wi Fi and subscriptions cost ₹1,728, and petrol expenses total ₹6,000.
Fitness, content creation and investments
As a self described fitness enthusiast, Saini spends ₹8,642 on gym membership and other fitness essentials. He also allocates ₹4,050 towards content related expenses, which include “a new light, ChatGPT Pro membership, storage, caption AI, editor fees, and a new phone mount”.
However, the largest chunk of his monthly outgo is investments. “Finally, the non-negotiable part, the investment, the total was 1,20,000. So total monthly expenses was ₹2,44,244, and if I remove the shared marriage expenses, my personal spending is around ₹1,32,075 rupees,” he explains.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip quickly drew reactions online, with viewers curious about his earnings and lifestyle. “I am calculating your salary in my mind now!” one user wrote. Another commented, “Bro is living the dream life.”
Several users pointed to the high cost of living in the city. “Gurgaon eats up a lot of money man,” one said, while another added, “Now tell your monthly income.to spend soo much.” A different user remarked, “Seeing your rent made my heart sink. I feel lucky that I don’t have to pay any rent ..Rest everything is good.” One comment summed up the sentiment of many young professionals, saying, “Humare college ka annual package hai yeh.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
