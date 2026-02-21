‘ ₹2.44 lakh a month’: Gurgaon corporate employee breaks down monthly expenses

A 31 year old corporate employee from Gurgaon has sparked conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of his shared monthly expenses, revealing a total outflow of ₹2,44,244. A Gurgaon corporate employee shared a detailed monthly expense breakdown. (Instagram/03gagan)

Taking to Instagram, Gagan Saini described himself as a “corporate gym rat living in Gurgaon” and offered followers a transparent look at his lifestyle costs, from rent and groceries to fitness and investments.

Rent, groceries and daily living costs In the video, he begins by outlining his housing expenses. “This is how much I spent in a month as a 31-year-old corporate gym rat living in Gurgaon. I live in a 2.5 BHK and the rent comes around ₹53,500,” he says.

Domestic help, including a cook, maid and car cleaning, costs him around ₹8,450 a month. “Honestly, I prefer outsourcing just to save me a little bit of time,” he adds. Grocery bills come to ₹15,927, while dining out remains relatively modest at ₹3,161, as he says he rarely eats outside.

He also spends ₹18,926 on renting appliances such as a fridge and washing machine, along with purchasing a recliner. Home and kitchen décor items add another ₹4,848. Wi Fi and subscriptions cost ₹1,728, and petrol expenses total ₹6,000.

Fitness, content creation and investments As a self described fitness enthusiast, Saini spends ₹8,642 on gym membership and other fitness essentials. He also allocates ₹4,050 towards content related expenses, which include “a new light, ChatGPT Pro membership, storage, caption AI, editor fees, and a new phone mount”.

However, the largest chunk of his monthly outgo is investments. “Finally, the non-negotiable part, the investment, the total was 1,20,000. So total monthly expenses was ₹2,44,244, and if I remove the shared marriage expenses, my personal spending is around ₹1,32,075 rupees,” he explains.

