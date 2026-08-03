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    BYD India announces festive benefits on eligible EVs in August 2026

    BYD India is offering finance, warranty, maintenance and charging benefits on eligible models during the 2026 festive season.

    Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 16:14:16 IST
    By Ryan Paul Massey
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    BYD India has announced festive ownership benefits for customers buying select models of its electric vehicles from August 2026. The offers include finance schemes with interest rates starting from 7.77 per cent, extended warranty coverage of up to 200,000 km, a complimentary two-year maintenance package, charging coupons on select variants, and a BYD festive gift hamper with every eligible purchase.

    BYD India is giving festive ownership benefits in August 2026.
    BYD India is giving festive ownership benefits in August 2026.
    BYD Seal
    EMI starting at just₹53,700/month

    BYD said the festive programme is part of its effort to support electric vehicle adoption by reducing ownership costs and improving long-term ownership confidence. As of today, the electric carmaker has sold over 17 million New Energy Vehicles globally and has over 15,000 customers in India. The carmaker has about 49 showrooms where it sells models such as the BYD Sealion 7, BYD eMax 7, BYD Atto, BYD Seal and BYD e6.

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    Availability

    BYD says that the festive benefits will begin in August 2026 and will apply only to eligible vehicles. The company added that the offers may vary by city, dealership, and vehicle availability, and will be subject to terms and conditions.

    The offers are part of BYD's latest campaign called ‘Celebrate Your Dreams with BYD’ and have been rolled out in anticipation of the upcoming festive season in India.

    Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “India’s festive season is an important time for many customers to make mobility choices for their families. At BYD, we remain focused on delivering advanced technology, safety, reliability and a strong ownership experience through our electric vehicle portfolio.

    Through ‘Celebrate Your Dreams with BYD’, we aim to make the transition to electric mobility more accessible for customers. As families across the country mark new beginnings during the festive season, BYD remains committed to offering advanced technology, safety and ownership confidence through its electric vehicle portfolio, while supporting the broader shift towards sustainable mobility,” he added.

    • Ryan Paul Massey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ryan Paul Massey

      Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More

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