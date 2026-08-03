BYD India announces festive benefits on eligible EVs in August 2026

BYD India has announced festive ownership benefits for customers buying select models of its electric vehicles from August 2026. The offers include finance schemes with interest rates starting from 7.77 per cent, extended warranty coverage of up to 200,000 km, a complimentary two-year maintenance package, charging coupons on select variants, and a BYD festive gift hamper with every eligible purchase. BYD India is giving festive ownership benefits in August 2026.

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BYD said the festive programme is part of its effort to support electric vehicle adoption by reducing ownership costs and improving long-term ownership confidence. As of today, the electric carmaker has sold over 17 million New Energy Vehicles globally and has over 15,000 customers in India. The carmaker has about 49 showrooms where it sells models such as the BYD Sealion 7, BYD eMax 7, BYD Atto, BYD Seal and BYD e6.

Availability BYD says that the festive benefits will begin in August 2026 and will apply only to eligible vehicles. The company added that the offers may vary by city, dealership, and vehicle availability, and will be subject to terms and conditions.

The offers are part of BYD's latest campaign called ‘Celebrate Your Dreams with BYD’ and have been rolled out in anticipation of the upcoming festive season in India.