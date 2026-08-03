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    Your next AirPods could get cameras next month. Here is why Apple wants them

    Forget better sound quality. Apple's next big AirPods upgrade could be cameras that help Siri understand what you are looking at.

    Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 17:38:21 IST
    By Shubh Bhushan
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    Apple's next AI breakthrough may not arrive inside an iPhone, iPad or even a pair of smart glasses. Instead, it could come through the next generation of AirPods. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now reports that Apple's long-rumoured camera-equipped earbuds could debut as early as next month.

    Cameras on AirPods could allow Siri to understand what you see, not just what you say. (Representational image made with AI)
    Cameras on AirPods could allow Siri to understand what you see, not just what you say. (Representational image made with AI)

    Spoiler alert: these cameras are not designed to take photos or record videos. Their real purpose is expected to be giving Siri the ability to understand the world around you.

    In this article, we explore why these unusual AirPods may be arriving sooner than expected. We also explain what the tiny cameras are expected to do. And we look at why they could reshape Siri's future.

    Apple's camera-equipped AirPods may launch sooner than expected

    Apple's long-rumoured AirPods Ultra, expected to feature built-in cameras, may finally be close to launch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is now expected to unveil the AI-focused earbuds as early as next month. That marks a major shift from earlier reports, which suggested the product was still a few years away.

    Gurman says Apple has been developing multiple versions of the earbuds internally. One version, codenamed B798, was previously expected to launch in 2027. Another version, known as B790, now appears to be much further along. References to B790 have reportedly been found in iOS 27, suggesting Apple is already preparing software support for the new AirPods. If the report is accurate, the AirPods Ultra could soon become one of Apple's most ambitious AI products yet.

    The cameras are not for photos. They are for Siri.

    The biggest surprise is not that Apple wants to add cameras to AirPods. It is what those cameras are meant to do. According to Bloomberg report, they are not designed to capture photos or record video. Instead, the low-resolution sensors are expected to help Siri understand what is happening around you.

    That could make Apple's voice assistant much more useful in everyday situations. The Bloomberg report says users may be able to ask Siri about a nearby landmark, identify an object, or recognise food items while shopping. Rather than relying solely on voice commands, Siri would also be able to use visual information to answer questions.

    Apple's latest software updates also hint at this direction. The company recently announced new accessibility features in iOS 27, including improved Live Recognition, which helps users identify objects using the iPhone's camera. AirPods with built-in cameras could make this even simpler. Rather than pointing an iPhone at something, users could simply ask, “Siri, what do you see?”

    The AirPods could be part of a bigger AI plan

    According to Bloomberg, these AirPods are only one part of Apple's wider AI strategy. The company is also developing smart glasses and a wearable pendant, with all three devices expected to use AI to better understand the world around the user.

    The cameras could also integrate with other Apple devices. For example, information from the AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone could be combined to give Siri more context. If you are running through a train station, Siri could recognise that you are in a hurry and avoid interrupting you with an incoming call.

    If the latest rumours prove true, these AirPods will be more than just another upgrade. They could mark the first step towards a new generation of Apple devices that understand what you see, not just what you say.

    • Shubh Bhushan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shubh Bhushan

      Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More

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