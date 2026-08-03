Joe Felz cause of death: What happened to Felz Investment Group founder and influencer?

Joe Felz, real estate investor and influencer from Georgia, has passed away. Felz was the founder of the real estate venture Felz Investment Group, and he turned 40 on Saturday, June 27. His death was announced on his social media handle. Influencer and entrepreneur, Joe Felz. (Joe Felz/ Instagram)

"With word rapidly spreading, I wanted to put out a formal statement," Joe Felz's partner said in a statement on Monday. "Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his free."

"I don’t have many words right now, but I ask that you please give myself, Joe’s family, and all of his loved ones the space and time needed to process a loss of this magnitude."

A cause of death for Joe Felz was not announced.

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Who was Joe Felz? Based out of Augusta, Georgia, Joe Felz started Felz Investment Group in 2011. The group focuses on buying, renovating and reselling various types of real estates. Over the years, he diversified into solar energy, conversions of vans and a huge following on social media for his renovation and DIY videos. On Instagram alone, he had over 700,000 followers.

In 2024, he appeared on The Titanium Vault podcast with RJ Bates III. There, he discussed that he now owns a wholesaling and acquisitions company, managed a small real estate investment fund and revealed that he owned a personal portfolio of roughly 65 rental and investment properties.

His website states that he is an eight-time convicted felon who served time in prison. After his release, he says he left prison with $50 and gradually built several businesses.

Joe Felz had recently moved to Costa Rica and had been living there with his family. His family consisted of his partner, Alxzondra, also a creator who specialized in bus conversions. It is unclear if the couple had children.

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Tributes Pour In For Joe Felz Joe Felz had a massive following on social media, and his death sparked a massive outpouring of condolences. Many were shocked to see the creator pass away at such a young age of 40.

“This is extremely sad. You had so much knowledge to give the world. This is terrible loss. RIP Joe,” commented one in the Instagram post from Alxzondra.

“I have been following Joe for like a year,” wrote another fan. “He has shown the world so much. So many things that I'm sure the ‘people in power’ would not want others to know about. I have had this man in my dreams. It doesn't seem real to think this man is dead. Like how did he die? It was sudden? This all doesn't make sense.”

“Rest in peace Joe I’m so sad but I’m going to take the little ones to enjoy nature today to honor your life and spirit!” wrote another.