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    In run-up to I-Day, UP schools set to spread message of unity, patriotism

    Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas to be observed on August 14, Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan to continue till Aug 15

    Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 21:09:37 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    LUCKNOW Schools across Uttar Pradesh will organise a series of programmes to mark Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) on August 14 and the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan-2026 leading up to Independence Day, under an action plan issued by the state government.

    Under Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, students, teachers and parents will be encouraged to hoist the National Flag at their homes. (For Representation)
    Under Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, students, teachers and parents will be encouraged to hoist the National Flag at their homes. (For Representation)

    The basic education and secondary education department has directed schools across the state to ensure the participation of students, teachers, parents and local communities in the campaign. The programme is aimed at observing Independence Day through activities centred on patriotism, national unity, constitutional values and respect for the national flag.

    According to official directions issued by additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, all basic and secondary schools have been asked to conduct the scheduled programmes within the prescribed timeline. The guidelines emphasise broad public participation, community involvement and adherence to the Flag Code while organising the activities.

    The department has instructed schools to maximise student participation and involve local communities in the observance of both programmes.

    On August 14, Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas will be observed in all schools across the state. Special lectures, discussions, exhibitions and awareness programmes will be organised in schools to familiarise students with the historical circumstances of the Partition of India, its humanitarian impact and the importance of national unity.

    Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan-2026, which will continue till August 15, students, teachers and parents will be encouraged to hoist the National Flag at their homes. Schools will serve as the centres for the campaign’s extensive publicity and outreach while ensuring the participation of the local community.

    Under the campaign, schools will organise essay writing, painting, speech, debate, quiz competitions, patriotic songs, cultural programmes, Tiranga yatras and other creative activities.

    Schools have been directed to share photographs and videos of the programmes through the designated platforms.

    Sandeep Singh, minister of state (independent charge), basic education, said, “Schools across UP will become the biggest centres of the campaign. Our endeavour is to ensure that every student is connected with respect for the Tricolour, the ideals of the freedom struggle and the resolve of Viksit Bharat.”

    “This message of national pride arising from schools should reach every household, and through public participation, Independence Day should truly assume the form of a national festival,” he added.

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    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/In Run-up To I-Day, UP Schools Set To Spread Message Of Unity, Patriotism
    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/In Run-up To I-Day, UP Schools Set To Spread Message Of Unity, Patriotism
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