Vinicius resumes Real Madrid training while Arteta's interest brings a possible €150m summer sale into focus

Mikel Arteta has reportedly taken personal charge of Arsenal’s ambitious attempt to sign Vinicius Junior, with the Real Madrid forward valued at around €150 million as uncertainty continues over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid practice session. (X images)

Vinicius, however, returned to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex on Monday, August 3, undergoing his medical examinations before joining the squad for training. The Brazilian did not make any public statement about his future and continues to prepare normally for the new season. His return to training does not end the transfer speculation, with his contract situation still unresolved. Vinicius’ existing Real Madrid deal runs until 2027, leaving the Spanish giants under pressure to either secure an extension or consider selling him before his value begins to fall. Arsenal have emerged as the most prominent potential destination, although there has been no officially confirmed bid or agreement between the clubs.

Arteta reportedly leads Arsenal’s Vinicius operation According to reports in Spain, Arteta is personally involved in Arsenal’s pursuit and has communicated the importance Vinicius would have within his plans. The Arsenal manager reportedly sees the Brazil international as a transformative signing capable of taking the Premier League club to another level in Europe. A source described as being close to Arteta was quoted as saying: “Mikel Arteta loves him.” The same source added: “If Vinicius does not extend, we will be there.”

Arteta has not publicly confirmed that Arsenal are negotiating for Vinicius. However, following Arsenal’s preseason victory over Girona, the Spaniard acknowledged that the club were continuing to work on further additions.

“We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously,” Arteta said. “We won’t sit still and we are very ambitious.”

Those comments did not specifically refer to Vinicius, but they have added to expectations that Arsenal could pursue another major signing before the transfer window closes. Reports have suggested that Arsenal may have established the outline of potential personal terms with the forward. Vinicius’ representatives, however, have reportedly denied that any agreement is already in place.

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€150m price tag could decide negotiations Real Madrid are expected to demand approximately €150 million if they decide to sell Vinicius, a figure that would make the Brazilian one of the most expensive transfers in football history. No formal offer of that value has been confirmed, while neither Arsenal nor Madrid have publicly acknowledged direct negotiations.

The transfer possibility is being driven primarily by the lack of progress over Vinicius’ contract extension. Madrid want the forward to remain but are reportedly unwilling to meet all his financial demands, particularly his request for a package comparable to the club’s highest earners.

The Spanish giants are also reluctant to allow the situation to drag into 2027, when Vinicius could potentially leave as a free agent. Real Madrid must therefore decide whether to improve their renewal proposal, maintain their current position or listen to offers during the present window.

Vinicius’ return to training indicates that he is not refusing to participate or attempting to force an immediate departure. He trained normally and was reported to have shared a cordial interaction with Madrid’s coaching staff. There has also been no transfer request, farewell statement or public declaration from the player that he wishes to leave.

For now, Arsenal’s interest appears genuine, Arteta is reportedly pushing for the deal, and a valuation of around €150 million has been placed on the operation. But Vinicius remains a Real Madrid player, with the next round of contract discussions likely to determine whether one of the summer’s biggest transfer stories becomes a genuine negotiation or ends with a new deal in Madrid.