'Show her some grace': US news anchor who appeared to doze off on live TV gets support

A live television broadcast took an unexpected turn after a news anchor appeared to briefly fall asleep while on air. The moment quickly made its way to social media, where many viewers were less interested in criticising the presenter and more focused on the demanding schedules journalists often work. US news anchor's live TV clip sparked support from viewers. (Metro)

According to Metro, the incident involved FOX13 Memphis anchor Dominique Dillon, who has recently taken over the station's weekend broadcasts.

What happened during the live broadcast? Reporter Sheila O'Connor had just wrapped up a report on the annual Memphis to Peoria Run at St. Jude when the broadcast switched back to the studio, according to Metro.

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The camera showed Dillon resting her head with her eyes closed, seemingly unaware that she was back on air. O'Connor was then left smiling awkwardly at the camera for a few moments before the programme cut to a commercial break.

The brief moment soon began circulating on social media, with many viewers sharing the clip and reacting to what had happened.

How did viewers react? Instead of blaming the anchor, many people defended her and pointed to the pressures of balancing a demanding career with family life.

"Those morning shifts are so challenging. Let's give her some grace and support," one user wrote.

Another commented, "She's a mum of two, a baby and a toddler, while doing full reporting in Memphis. It's hard. She does a phenomenal job, and I completely understand."

A third added, "She has two small children. Show her some grace!"

Some viewers even felt the production team shared responsibility. "That looks like sabotage to me. Why would the producer take that shot?" one person questioned.

Dillon, however, appeared to take the incident in good humour. After the broadcast, her co anchor Ernie Freeman shared a photo on Facebook showing her pretending to sleep in the background. He jokingly captioned it, "Now that The Big Show is over, it's time for Dominique Dillon to catch another nap."

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Replying to the post, Dillon laughed it off, writing, "Couldn't even give me a nudge."

The brief on air moment may have been embarrassing, but most viewers showed support. Many said working in television news involves long hours and is far from easy.