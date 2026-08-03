‘The whole month is still left’: Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹17,200 in expenses by the second day of August

August has only just begun, but one Bengaluru resident has already spent more than ₹17,000 within the first two days of the month. Her detailed account of rent, food deliveries, shopping and other everyday expenses has sparked a debate about the rising cost of living in the city. A Bengaluru woman broke down how she had spent ₹17,200 by the second day of the month. (Instagram/fz_talebook)

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Rent and daily expenses add up quickly Taking to Instagram, a woman named Falguni shared a video documenting where her money went during the first two days of August.

“Tell me you live in Bengaluru without telling me you live in Bengaluru,” she began.

Falguni said she paid ₹15,000 as rent on the first day of the month. She then ordered a few items from Swiggy and Zepto, spending around ₹750.

The following day, she visited a salon and paid another ₹630. She also spent ₹75 on pani puri before heading out for a walk. During the walk, she bought mangoes for ₹100 from a vegetable market.

However, another unplanned expense followed when she noticed a store offering a sale.

“On my way back home, I noticed a store that had a sale going on, so I went inside and ended up shopping for another ₹670,” she said.

Adding up all these expenses, Falguni revealed that she had already spent around ₹17,200 in just two days.

“The whole month is still left, which is honestly crazy,” she said.

(Also read: Woman questions Bengaluru’s spending culture after seven months in city: ‘Why pay ₹40,000 in rent?’)

More bills still remain unpaid She pointed out that several monthly payments were still pending, including bills for Wi-Fi, an RO purifier, a refrigerator, a washing machine and house help.

“I have stopped hiring a cook and now prepare my meals myself, which helps me save a little, but even then, the expenses are still crazy. Bengaluru is extremely expensive,” she said.

Falguni also spoke about relatives encouraging her to purchase a home in the city because of its job opportunities and future potential.

“And I am like, ‘What? Buying a house here is completely beyond my budget.’ The prices are absolutely crazy,” she added.

The video was shared with the caption, “Add electricity bill to the list.”

Watch the clip here: