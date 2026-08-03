'Bankipur won't become Bengaluru overnight': Prashant Kishor after big lead in Bihar

Bankipur may not become Bengaluru overnight, but visible changes are on the way, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said on Monday as he widened his lead in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder and candidate Prashant Kishor greets people during a march as he leads over BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha. (PTI)

Kishor is leading with 63,946 votes, maintaining a lead of 19,246 votes over his nearest rival, BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission. Track Bankipur bypoll election results here

Addressing supporters after the latest round of counting, Kishor said, “My becoming an MLA won't turn Bankipur into Bengaluru, but you will see some improvements happening here over the next two to three months.”

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Kishor said his immediate priority after winning would be to work on improving Bankipur instead of making lofty promises.

"My first task will be to improve Bankipur with the blessings the people have given me. You will see changes in the next two to three months. I don't want to make grand boasts," he said.

He also used the occasion to renew his attack on Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary, while insisting that his fight was not against any individual but about the state's leadership.

"The fight is not personal. The conduct, character and face of Samrat Choudhary is in the public domain. If you make a criminal the king, the chief minister, of Bihar, then Bihar cannot make progress," Kishor said.

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He acknowledged that the BJP-led NDA enjoys a majority in Bihar and said his appeal was for the alliance to appoint a capable leader as the next chief minister.

"Our fight is not with any individual. The majority belongs to the BJP and the NDA, so the chief minister will be theirs. We are simply requesting Modiji to make a capable person of good character the chief minister so that Bihar can progress and people can feel proud to be Bihari," he said.

Kishor said the Bankipur bypoll was about more than local civic issues.

"This election was not fought over Bankipur's lanes and drains. It was fought over who should lead Bihar. The people of Bankipur have sent a message to the BJP leadership: make a good person the chief minister," he said.