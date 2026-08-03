Ghaziabad schools, colleges shut till Aug 12 amid Kanwar Yatra: Official

The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday announced closure of all schools and colleges from August 4 to 12 amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, official said. BP Singh, the district inspector of schools (DIOS), issued an official order on Monday and said that closure of all schools. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

BP Singh, the district inspector of schools (DIOS), issued an official order on Monday and said that closure of all schools, whether affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, or others, and also the degree and higher colleges, shall remain closed till August 12.

“The decision is taken in the wake of Kanwar Yatra, which is underway, and there is high movement of Kanwariyas on various routes in Ghaziabad district. As a result, we have decided to close down all schools till class 12 and colleges, including the engineering colleges, till August 12,” Singh told HT.

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The DIOS said that colleges, universities, or technical institutions, which have already scheduled examinations during the period, “will be allowed to open, else all other institutions shall remain closed till August 12. In the case of schools, they may take up the online mode of study as per their requirement.”

On July 24, the Ghaziabad traffic police rolled out a comprehensive traffic diversion plan that came into effect from July 29 and will remain in place till August 12.