Tripura: TMP announces party restructure after village council polls

TIPRA Motha party (TMP) founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Monday announced the revamping of party and its different wings following the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) village council elections, which are likely to be held next September. The five-year term of the elected village committees ended in 2021. (Facebook)

Debbarma said that no “opportunistic people” will be allowed within the party.

“The entire YTF, TWF, TISF, TCF and the Tipra Motha party will be restructured after the village council elections. Those who are honest, committed and share the vision of a better future for our state and nation will know what I am saying. There will be no space for opportunistic people”, Pradyot Kishore wrote on social media.

Earlier this June, the Supreme Court directed the state Election Commission to hold the village council polls by the first week of next September following a petition filed by TRP chief.

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The five-year term of the elected village committees ended in 2021 but no village council elections have been conducted so far.

The state Election Commission published the final electoral roll for the TTAADC village council poll. There are a total of 9,61,760 electorates throughout 58 blocks in the state. Of the total, 481,909 are male electorates, 479,845 are female electorates and the rest six are third genders. However, the state Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule.

The TTAADC went to polls on April 12, recording over 83% voter turnout. The TMP won 24 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC polls leaving only four seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Although the BJP and TMP are allied in the state government, both contested against each other in the TTAADC poll. Chief minister Dr Manik Saha said that the BJP increased its vote share by nearly 8% compared to the previous election after contesting independently.