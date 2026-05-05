Tripura: Runiel Debbarma appointed TTAADC chief executive member

TIPRA Motha party (TMP) on Tuesday appointed Runiel Debbarma as the new chief executive member (CEM), after winning the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls for the second time on April 17. The TTAADC went to polls on April 12, which recorded over 83% voter turnout. (Facebook)

Debbarma replaced former CEM Purna Chandra Jamatia, while Bhaba Ranjan Reang replaced Jagadish Debbarma as the chairman of TTAADC. They will take oath of secrecy on Wednesday.

Runiel said, “The oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow after which I shall start working for people. Road connectivity, drinking water, education and health would be our first priority. Let’s see how much work can be done within the limited funds sent by the state government”.

Referring to the allegations of mismanagement of funds in TTAADC, Runiel said “We have been saying...if they (state government) is sending sufficient funds, they should sanction memos and make it public. If they have evidence of their allegations, then they should take action. They remember to raise allegation against us only during election.”

Also Read:Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief calls for a complete system overhaul of TTAADC

The TTAADC went to polls on April 12, which recorded over 83% voter turnout. The TMP won 24 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC polls leaving only four seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP and TMP are in an alliance in the state government, however, both contested against each other in the TTAADC poll.

After winning the TTAADC polls for the second time, the TMP announced a complete overhaul of the district council system.