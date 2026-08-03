BJP chief Nitin Nabin reacts as Prashant Kishor wrests his family seat: 'Unexpected'

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday accepted the verdict in the three Assembly bypolls and said the party conduct a detailed review after losing the Bankipur seat in Bihar and Datia in Madhya Pradesh. BJP prez Nitin Nabin's first reaction after Prashant Kishor wrests his family bastion. (HT FILE)

On X, Nabin thanked voters in Gujarat for helping the BJP retain the Manjalpur Assembly seat and congratulated party workers on the victory.

"We accept the mandate received in today's three assembly by-elections," he said. Thanking the people of Manjalpur, Nabin congratulated its workers and office-bearers for the win.

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Referring to the defeats in Bankipur and Datia, Nabin admitted that the BJP had fallen short of expectations.

"In Bankipur and Datia, we did not receive the expected mandate. We will conduct a thorough introspection of the election results in both these areas with complete seriousness," he said.