Chhattisgarh CM announces DSP post for CWG silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav
The 23-year-old athlete from Rajnandgaon district secured the silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹30 lakh and an out-of-turn promotion to the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Sai said the decision was aimed at recognising her achievement and motivating other athletes to excel at the highest level.
The 23-year-old athlete from Rajnandgaon district secured the silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland.
Yadav, accompanied by her parents, met the CM at his official residence, where she was felicitated for her achievement and for bringing laurels to the country and Chhattisgarh.
Sai said that her journey would inspire young athletes, particularly girls, across the state.
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Yadav, who had earlier won a bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, was appointed as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Chhattisgarh police in Rajnandgaon in August 2023.
Recalling that he had met Yadav before her departure for Glasgow and later congratulated her through a video call, the CM reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening sports by developing modern infrastructure, providing quality coaching and extending all possible support to talented athletes.
He said the government’s objective was to create an ecosystem that enables every promising sportsperson from Chhattisgarh to realise their potential and compete successfully at national and international events.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More