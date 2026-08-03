Watch 1965 Independence Day Speech: PM Shastri On Make In India, China Threat, Kashmir Situation

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers. In the third episode, we go back to 1965 to revisit Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Delivered during a defining period in India's history, the speech reflected Shastri's vision of national unity, self-reliance and resilience at a time when the nation was facing significant challenges.

1965 Independence Day Speech: PM Shastri On Make In India, China, Kashmir