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    Watch 1965 Independence Day Speech: PM Shastri On Make In India, China Threat, Kashmir Situation

    In the latest edition of HT's special series revisiting iconic Independence Day speeches, take a look at what India's second PM said at the Red Fort in 1965.

    Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 19:11:14 IST
    By Debabrata Bhattacharjee
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    As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers. In the third episode, we go back to 1965 to revisit Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Delivered during a defining period in India's history, the speech reflected Shastri's vision of national unity, self-reliance and resilience at a time when the nation was facing significant challenges.

    1965 Independence Day Speech: PM Shastri On Make In India, China, Kashmir
    1965 Independence Day Speech: PM Shastri On Make In India, China, Kashmir
    • Debabrata Bhattacharjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Debabrata Bhattacharjee

      Debabrata Bhattacharjee is a Senior Video Producer with over seven years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in sports video production, news storytelling and social media strategy. He has extensive experience across the entire video production lifecycle, from research and scripting to shooting, editing, publishing and audience growth. Currently with Hindustan Times, he is responsible for producing videos for HT Cricket as well as for HT Videos.Read More

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    Home/India News/Watch 1965 Independence Day Speech: PM Shastri On Make In India, China Threat, Kashmir Situation
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