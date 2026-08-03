Watch 1965 Independence Day Speech: PM Shastri On Make In India, China Threat, Kashmir Situation

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers. In the third episode, we go back to 1965 to revisit Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Delivered during a defining period in India's history, the speech reflected Shastri's vision of national unity, self-reliance and resilience at a time when the nation was facing significant challenges.
Debabrata Bhattacharjee is a Senior Video Producer with over seven years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in sports video production, news storytelling and social media strategy. He has extensive experience across the entire video production lifecycle, from research and scripting to shooting, editing, publishing and audience growth.
Currently with Hindustan Times, he is responsible for producing videos for HT Cricket as well as for HT Videos.Read More