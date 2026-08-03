Glaw Lake becomes Arunachal Pradesh's first Ramsar site, India's 101st

In a post on X, Yadav said the “pristine freshwater lake in the Eastern Himalayas is a biodiversity hotspot”. “Powered by 101. India continues Her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar Sites. Delighted to announce Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh’s first Ramsar Site — a significant milestone for biodiversity, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an environmental treaty established in 1971 to conserve biodiversity, particularly waterfowl habitats.

The Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh, tucked in the wilderness of Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, was designated as the state’s first Ramsar site and the 101st in India, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Monday.

“Fed by perennial mountain streams, it is surrounded by lush vegetation, with more than 150 tree species and 49 orchid species recorded within the site and its catchment,” he added.

The Union Minister also said India has emerged as a global leader in wetland conservation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “From 26 Ramsar Sites in 2014 to 101 today, this remarkable journey reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development,” he said.

“Every new Ramsar Site strengthens our resolve to protect nature while securing the future of communities that depend on these invaluable ecosystems,” he added.

Ramsar sites are selected based on their international significance in terms of ecology, botany, zoology, limnology or hydrology. Applicant countries designate sites that meet at least one of nine criteria, such as supporting vulnerable species, maintaining biodiversity.

Such sites are also significant as they can serve as model examples of a nation’s commitment to conservation and management under internationally accepted frameworks. In designating a wetland as a Ramsar site, countries agree to establish and oversee a management framework aimed at conserving the wetland.