WhatsApp puts multiple accounts in India under review, blocks app access for 24 hours
Affected users said they were unable to use the Meta-owned messaging app despite receiving no prior warning.
Multiple WhatsApp users, including several in India, reported on Monday evening that their accounts had been placed "under review" for up to 24 hours. The app temporarily blocked access to all features of the instant messaging platform, PTI reported.
The issue occured around 8 pm, Indian time. Affected users said they were unable to use the Meta-owned messaging app and hadn't received any prior warning.
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What users saw
Users whose accounts were affected were shown the following message on the app: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."
The review notice also included links to information on "How to use WhatsApp responsibly" and "About stolen phone and accounts."
During the review period, users reported being unable to access WhatsApp's messaging and calling features.
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A user wrote on X, "WhatsApp has placed several accounts under investigation for 24 hours. WhatsApp suddenly put several users' accounts under investigation on Monday evening. As a result, they were unable to use the app's features for 24 hours. This step has left people frustrated in India and several other places, and they also lodged their complaints on social media."
Another user on X wrote, “WhatsApp has banned my account for absolutely no reason. Has anyone else experienced this? Any idea what the next steps are?”
WhatsApp's response
A WhatsApp spokesperson acknowledged that the company's automated systems could occasionally make mistakes while enforcing its policies.
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"We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," the spokesperson told PTI.
WhatsApp did not specify how many accounts were affected or whether the issue was linked to a technical glitch or an automated enforcement action. The company said it worked to correct cases where legitimate accounts are mistakenly flagged and restore access as quickly as possible.
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