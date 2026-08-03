WhatsApp puts multiple accounts in India under review, blocks app access for 24 hours

Multiple WhatsApp users, including several in India, reported on Monday evening that their accounts had been placed "under review" for up to 24 hours. The app temporarily blocked access to all features of the instant messaging platform, PTI reported. The review notice included links to information on "How to use WhatsApp responsibly" and "About stolen phone and accounts." (Representational image)

The issue occured around 8 pm, Indian time. Affected users said they were unable to use the Meta-owned messaging app and hadn't received any prior warning.

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What users saw Users whose accounts were affected were shown the following message on the app: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."

The review notice also included links to information on "How to use WhatsApp responsibly" and "About stolen phone and accounts."

During the review period, users reported being unable to access WhatsApp's messaging and calling features.

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A user wrote on X, "WhatsApp has placed several accounts under investigation for 24 hours. WhatsApp suddenly put several users' accounts under investigation on Monday evening. As a result, they were unable to use the app's features for 24 hours. This step has left people frustrated in India and several other places, and they also lodged their complaints on social media."