'Apple, Meta on resume, debt at home': OPT graduate torn between one last H-1B shot or returning to India

"So on paper my life looks pretty glamorous. Apple. Meta. California. Master's degree," she wrote. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the user's claim.

She said she secured contract roles at Apple and Meta, names that looked impressive on her résumé, but the positions paid about $24 an hour in California, forcing her to sleep on friends' floors while worrying about paying bills.

In her post, the graduate said she spent nearly one-and-a-half years unemployed after completing her degree and relied on temporary jobs to stay afloat.

The 27-year-old, who posted on Reddit, said she came to the US in August 2022 to pursue a master's degree in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) with hopes of building a career in user experience (UX), product design and artificial intelligence. Instead, she wrote, years of unemployment, layoffs and financial stress have left her "completely burned out."

An Indian graduate on the US STEM Optional Practical Training (STEM OPT) program has struck a chord online after sharing her dilemma over whether to stay in the United States for one final attempt at securing an H-1B visa or return to India to be with her family.

"In reality, I've been sleeping on the floor at friends' places and constantly worrying about money."

She said the contrast between her résumé and her financial reality had created an "identity crisis," despite holding a master's degree and gaining experience in UX and AI.

Debt, layoffs and family responsibilities The graduate said she has been laid off three times and described one experience with a manager as particularly damaging to her confidence.

Despite the setbacks, she said she managed to repay about ₹25 lakh of her education loan. However, she still owes around ₹10 lakh on the loan and another ₹20 lakh borrowed from relatives.

She added that her family also has a home loan, limited savings and is now facing medical expenses after her father was diagnosed with cancer.

Her current contract is due to end on September 4, leaving her with limited STEM OPT unemployment time and just one remaining chance in the March 2027 H-1B lottery.

One final H-1B attempt or return home? The Reddit user said she is torn between searching for another qualifying job and staying in the US until the final H-1B lottery, or returning to India to support her family.

She acknowledged that moving back would mean returning with debt and little savings, while many of her peers have progressed further financially. At the same time, she said she believes she could build a fulfilling career in India if she found a well-paying role in product, AI or UX, preferably with remote work flexibility.

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"I don't regret coming to the US," she wrote, adding that the experience had allowed her to travel, meet people and grow professionally despite the hardships.

Resonates with overseas Indians The post prompted discussion among overseas Indians, particularly those who have navigated the uncertainty of STEM OPT and the H-1B lottery. Many commenters encouraged the graduate to prioritize her mental health and family, while others advised making one final attempt to secure employment before deciding whether to return.

Her story reflects the difficult choices facing some international graduates in the US, where career aspirations often collide with visa timelines, an uncertain job market and family responsibilities back home. As her contract nears its end, the graduate said she is simply trying to determine whether it is time to "keep trying" or "go home."