Which Dabur products are banned from using 'misleading' 100% claims? Full list

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned Dabur India products for using "100 percent" claims. As per the food regulator, such labelling goes against the law and accounts for false advertising. FSSAI added that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey were found displaying the Jaivik Bharat Logo, without any valid FSSAI endorsement. (REUTERS)

In a post on Monday, FSSAI said it has issued a prohibition order to Dabur India Ltd over the sales of food products carrying misleading '100 per cent' claims. These claims include '100% Natural', '100% Pure', '100% Purity Guaranteed', '100% Organic', and more.

Which Dabur products have been banned? Full list Honey

Apple cider vinegar

Virgin coconut oil

Sesame oil

Cow ghee

Coconut water

Coconut milk What FSSAI said As per the food regulator, Dabur India's "100 per cent claims" were in violation of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.

Citing instances, FSSAI stated that product Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim "100 per cent Purity".

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The statement added that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey were found displaying the Jaivik Bharat Logo, without any valid FSSAI endorsement.

The food regulator added that this action comes after no action was taken by Dabur India during the previous notices sent to the company.

In a statement, Dabur stated they are in the process of checking the content on its products and those flagged by FSSAI.

(With inputs from PTI)