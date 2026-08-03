Prashant Kishor didn't defeat just BJP, but a Lalu Yadav and a Nitish Kumar too

Voters in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll found Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar on the EVM, but they were not Bihar's veteran leaders. Their namesakes, contesting as independents, failed to cross the 150-vote mark and lost their deposits. Independent candidate Lalu Prasad Yadav could garner just 81 votes, while another Independent candidate Nitish Kumar secured 149. (ECI)

While the spotlight was on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor breaching the BJP bastion with 64,151 votes, Independent candidate Lalu Prasad Yadav could garner just 81, a vote share of 0.06 per cent.

Another Independent candidate, Nitish Kumar, fared a bit better with 149 votes, which amounted to 0.11 per cent of the total votes polled.

Also Read | 'Bankipur won't become Bengaluru overnight': Prashant Kishor after big win in Bihar

Both lost their security deposits as the Election Commission regulations stipulate that candidates failing to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled would have their deposits redirected to the treasury.