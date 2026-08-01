Bengaluru woman says doing nothing on a day off is not a waste: ‘You need it when mentally exhausted’
A Bengaluru woman argued that spending a day off doing nothing helped people rest and recover from exhaustion.
For many working professionals, taking a day off often comes with the pressure to make it “productive”. From completing pending household chores to meeting friends or stepping out for a short trip, people frequently feel the need to plan every hour of their leave. However, a Bengaluru woman has argued that spending an entire day in bed and doing absolutely nothing should not be considered a waste.
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In a video shared on Instagram, Tanya Arora spoke about the importance of allowing the mind and body to rest, particularly when someone is mentally exhausted.
‘Take a day off just to stare at the ceiling’
In the clip, Arora questioned the belief that a leave is wasted when it is not filled with activities or plans.
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“Taking a leave, lying in bed, and doing nothing at all is such a waste of a day off. If you think like that, you should rethink it. Bro, if you are mentally exhausted, you should specifically take a day off just to stare at the ceiling and do nothing. And the next day, when someone asks you in the office, ‘So, what did you do on your leave?’, just look them dead in the eye and say, ‘Nothing,’” she said.
Watch the clip here:
Her message highlights how rest does not always need to involve travel, entertainment or completing a long list of tasks. Sometimes, simply sleeping, staying in bed or disconnecting from daily responsibilities can help people recover from mental and physical exhaustion.
The video may resonate particularly with employees who spend their working weeks dealing with deadlines, meetings, long commutes and constant digital communication. Even on weekends or holidays, many feel guilty when they are not doing something that appears meaningful or productive.
Social media users relate to the message
The post received several reactions from users who agreed that a quiet day spent resting can be valuable.
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One user wrote, “Agreed. Sometimes, all you need is a day off just to sleep.” Another echoed the sentiment and commented, “This is very true. Nothing beats a day off spent catching up on sleep.”
Some users joked that a single day would not be enough to recover from their exhaustion. “I need at least a month’s leave,” one person wrote. Another added, “Honestly, I need at least a month off just to rest.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More