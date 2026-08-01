Bengaluru woman says doing nothing on a day off is not a waste: ‘You need it when mentally exhausted’

For many working professionals, taking a day off often comes with the pressure to make it “productive”. From completing pending household chores to meeting friends or stepping out for a short trip, people frequently feel the need to plan every hour of their leave. However, a Bengaluru woman has argued that spending an entire day in bed and doing absolutely nothing should not be considered a waste. A Bengaluru woman urged tired professionals to spend their leave resting without feeling guilty. (Instagram/tanyatoldya_)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Tanya Arora spoke about the importance of allowing the mind and body to rest, particularly when someone is mentally exhausted.

‘Take a day off just to stare at the ceiling’ In the clip, Arora questioned the belief that a leave is wasted when it is not filled with activities or plans.

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“Taking a leave, lying in bed, and doing nothing at all is such a waste of a day off. If you think like that, you should rethink it. Bro, if you are mentally exhausted, you should specifically take a day off just to stare at the ceiling and do nothing. And the next day, when someone asks you in the office, ‘So, what did you do on your leave?’, just look them dead in the eye and say, ‘Nothing,’” she said.

Watch the clip here: