‘A day off isn’t really a day off in Canada’: Indian woman shares how life changed after moving from India

An Indian woman living in Canada has shared an honest account of how moving abroad changed her everyday life. While many people believe settling in Canada automatically leads to a comfortable lifestyle, she explained that the reality can involve doing everything independently, from cooking and cleaning to managing household errands. An Indian woman in Canada said the challenges of life abroad had made her stronger and more self-reliant. (Instagram/shiii_vaani)

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From three house helps to doing everything alone Taking to Instagram, Shivani Godara Moond shared a video comparing her life in India with her routine after moving to Canada.

“You all think that life is set in Canada, right? It might be set, or it might not be; I don't know, but it is definitely different,” she said.

Recalling her life in India, Shivani said that she and Praveen both worked and had three house helps to manage different responsibilities.

“In India, Praveen and I used to work, and we had three house helps: one for cleaning and dishes, one for breakfast and lunch, and one for dinner. Just go to the office, travel on weekends, and enjoy life,” she said.

(Also read: ‘I prefer the life I am living today’: Indian man says quitting high-paying job for Canada was worth it)

However, their routine changed considerably after they relocated to Canada.

“Then we came to Canada and realized that madam, now you are the maid, you are the cook, and you are the cleaner. A day off in India means fun; a day off in Canada means dishes, laundry, and groceries,” Shivani added.

She jokingly said that the constant household responsibilities sometimes made her feel as though she had “signed a permanent contract for housekeeping” in Canada.

‘A story of changing oneself’ Despite the demanding routine, Shivani said that the experience had helped the couple become stronger and more self-reliant.

“But the best part is, Praveen and I have become stronger and more independent than before. If you have also come far from home for your dreams, you will understand that this isn't just about changing countries, it’s a story of changing oneself,” she said.

She concluded by saying that people gradually begin appreciating the transformation that comes with building a life away from home.

“And slowly, you start to like this change very much.” she added.

The video was shared with the caption, “Canada is certainly challenging, but every day it shapes you into a version of yourself you never imagined you could become.”

Watch the clip here: