‘Work ends at 4:30 pm here’: Indian man compares Canada’s IT work culture with India’s long hours

An Indian man living in Canada has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing his views on the difference between IT work culture in Canada and India. In a video shared on Instagram, the man, who goes by the username @Corporate_kahanii, claimed that employees in Canadian IT offices usually leave work on time, unlike many workplaces in India where long hours are often normalised. An Indian man shared how Canadian IT jobs offered better work life balance than India’s long office hours. (Instagram/corporate_kahanii)

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In the clip, he pointed towards people leaving an office around 4.30 pm and said, “Look brother, what happens in Canadian IT, people leave... It's 4:30 and people are leaving. Look at my friend, look at his watch. It's 4:30, and he's left the office. He's also going home. He's having a cigarette now, and then he'll leave. Everyone else is also leaving. Look, everyone is leaving. Work is over at 4:30.”

‘You leave when your lead lets you go’ Comparing it with his experience in India, the man said the situation back home was very different. He said, “But if you are in India, is it possible? No, never possible. In India, there's everything, delivery apps, Blinkit, everything is there, household help is there. But you don't get time. You stay in the office for 12, 12 hours. You leave when your lead lets you go.”

The man further said that employees in Canada often get time for fitness, hobbies and personal routines after work. “Someone is doing fitness, someone is doing something else... everyone has their own hobbies they're pursuing. But it's not possible in India,” he said.

‘Work should support life’ The video was shared with a caption that read, “Ever wondered why work-life balance feels so different in Indian IT vs the US IT industry? In many Indian IT jobs, long hours, weekend work, and constant availability are often normalized. Meanwhile, in the US, boundaries, paid time off, and flexible work culture are more widely encouraged (though not perfect either). This reel breaks down the reality, not to complain, but to start a conversation. Because work should support life, not take it over.”

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In the video, the man said many people who move abroad end up staying because of work life balance. However, he added that India could become the best place to work if stronger rules around timely exits and overtime were introduced.

Watch the clip here: