‘Need fees for school, need a job for fees’: Indian woman in Canada says she is stuck in a ‘loop’

In the clip, she spoke candidly about the cycle she has found herself in while managing her studies and job. “I am stuck in a loop. I need fees to go to school, and I need a job for fees. I am just coming back from my school, currently working at Starbucks, and then after tomorrow, again I will go to my school and I'll come, work at Starbucks, go home, come, school... oh my god, it's a huge loop! But at least I'm happy. Thank you so much!”

An Indian woman living in Canada has opened up about the demanding routine many international students go through while trying to balance education, work and expenses abroad. In a video shared on Instagram, Jyoti Kharayat gave viewers a glimpse of her day as she returned from school and headed to her shift at Starbucks.

Her words struck a chord with many viewers who have either experienced a similar routine abroad or seen friends and family go through it. For several international students, part time work becomes an essential part of life overseas, especially when they are trying to support their education, living costs and personal expenses.

(Also read: Indian woman reveals ‘breaking point’ that made her leave Canada: ‘It got bad’)

Video sparks reactions online The clip has amassed a few reactions on Instagram, with many users praising her honesty and resilience. Some people called her journey inspiring, while others said it reflected the reality of student life in a foreign country.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is the real struggle of international students.” Another said, “At least you are happy, that is what matters the most.” A third commented, “Hard work always pays off, keep going.” Someone else added, “Every student abroad can relate to this.”

Several users also encouraged her to stay strong. One comment read, “This phase will teach you so much about life.” Another person wrote, “Respect for managing school and work together.” A viewer said, “You are building your future one day at a time.” Another added, “More power to you, girl.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)