Indian woman reveals ‘breaking point’ that made her leave Canada: ‘It got bad’

An Indian woman has revealed the “breaking point” that made her leave Canada after three years and return home. Jyoti Adnani shared a LinkedIn post explaining the reasoning behind her decision, which was not an easy one for someone who had once dreamt of settling in the land of maple and obtaining Canadian citizenship. An Indian woman explains why she gave up her dream of settling in Canada (Representational image)

In her LinkedIn post shared two days ago, Adnani said that back in 2022, her life plan was centred around Canada – she wanted to settle down there and get Canadian citizenship. She was in it for the long haul.

Issues with Canada Slowly, however, factors like the cost of living in Canada, the job market and the immigration situation began to affect her outlook.

“In 2022, if you'd asked me, I would have said Canada, citizenship, settle down, the whole plan. I was in it. And then slowly, the last few years happened. The cost of living, the job market, the immigration situation- it became harder for so many of us to just survive, let alone build,” she wrote.

None of this was enough for her to move back to India. The breaking point came when Adnani’s health began to decline.

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“The breaking point” “My breaking point was my health,” the content strategist wrote on LinkedIn. “It got bad. Really bad.”

Adnani explained that Canada’s healthcare system is expensive and hard. In saying this, she echoed the words of another Indian who also left Canada and returned home — Sahil Peris recently said that one of the top reasons he chose to leave Canada was the country’s broken healthcare system that denied him access to a specialist and exacerbated his issues.

(Also read: Ex-Deloitte consultant explains why he lives in India despite having Canada permanent residence)

For her part, Jyoti Adnani said that her health issues were not just physical, the healthcare system meant she was also getting anxious about her situation.

“When you're unwell in a country where healthcare is hard to access, expensive, and slow, it doesn't just take a toll on your body. It gets into your head, your emotions, your bank account. Add a student loan to that, and it stops being sustainable really fast,” she wrote.

So she decided to quit her job and move back home. Adnani ended her post with words of appreciation for Canada and what it gave her — “It makes you a survivor. What it means to show up somewhere new and build from zero. What it means to be an immigrant,” she elaborated.