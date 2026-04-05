Ex-Deloitte consultant explains why he lives in India despite having Canada permanent residence

A former Deloitte consultant has opened up about why he chooses to live in India despite holding Canadian permanent residency. Sahil Peris said he went to Canada five years ago when he got into the country’s top MBA programme. After graduating, the techie joined Deloitte in Toronto as a full-time senior consultant. Sahil Peris chooses to live in India despite holding a Canadian PR. (Instagram/@bookedwithsahil)

However, despite having a high-paying job and a beautiful apartment, Peris chose to return to India. In an Instagram video shared two days ago, he explained how a health scare led to his decision to return.

Living in India despite Canada PR Peris, who is now a content creator, said that one of the top reasons he chose to leave Canada was the country’s healthcare system.

“I have a permanent residency in Canada but I still choose to live in India,” he said. “Five years ago I moved to Canada for my MBA. I got into Canada’s top MBA programme and it was great. I got a high-paying job and a beautiful apartment in the centre of Toronto. Life seemed perfect, but it wasn’t,” he said.

During the last month of his MBA programme, Peris injured his neck. He said he was in constant pain and Canada’s healthcare system did not help.

“I was in pain every day and Canada’s healthcare system was just not helpful,” he said.

Canada’s healthcare system Peris explained that in Canada, one cannot simply book an appointment with a spine specialist. Instead, one must be registered with a general practitioner (GP) who, in turn, can refer you to a specialist.

It took Peris months to find a GP. Even then, the GP refused to refer him to a specialist.

“He said, ‘Sahil, you are not crawling on the floor with pain’,” recalled the content creator, who is now based in Bengaluru.