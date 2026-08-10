How long will the Lindsay Clancy trial last? When could it end? What we know

After the children were attacked, Clancy cut her wrists and neck and jumped from a second-story window in what prosecutors and the defense describe as a suicide attempt. The fall left her paralyzed below the sternum. She now appears in court in a wheelchair.

Prosecutors allege that Clancy strangled her three children with exercise bands in the basement of the family home on January 24, 2023, while her husband, Patrick Clancy , was out picking up medication and takeout dinner.

Clancy, 35, is a former labor and delivery nurse and mother from Duxbury. She faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, who was 8 months old.

The trial of Lindsay Clancy is underway in Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty. The defense does not dispute that she killed her children. Instead, her lawyers argue that she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum mental illness, including psychosis. They also argue that her condition was worsened by what they describe as overmedication and failures in the mental health system.

When did the trial start? Jury selection began July 20, 2026, and an 18-member jury was seated within about four days. Opening statements and testimony began July 27.

As of August 10, the trial is in its third week of testimony. On Monday, psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Tufts returned to the witness stand and faced cross-examination from the defense.

Also Read: What did Lindsay Clancy’s personal journals indicate? Inside Massachusetts mother's diary entries: ‘I want help’

When could the trial end? Before the trial began, estimates varied. Prosecutors said the case could take four to six weeks, with some estimates extending to eight weeks. The defense estimated four to five weeks, while Judge William Sullivan told prospective jurors to expect roughly six to eight weeks.

The trial is now about two weeks into testimony and remains within the general timeline given before the proceedings began.

The remaining case is expected to include additional medical and expert testimony, the defense case, closing arguments and jury deliberations. No firm end date has been announced.

If the trial continues at roughly its current pace, a verdict could come sometime from late August into September, although that timeline could change depending on how much evidence remains and how long deliberations take.

Will Lindsay Clancy take the stand? It is not known whether Clancy will testify.

As of August 10, there has been no public announcement that she plans to take the stand. The decision ultimately belongs to Clancy and her defense team.

What happens next for Lindsay Clancy? If Lindsay Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to AP.

If the jury finds that she was not criminally responsible, she would not simply walk free. She would be committed to a state mental health facility, where her release would be subject to Massachusetts law and further evaluations.

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or needs support, help is available through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US.