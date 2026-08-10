Death toll rises, 20 buildings collapse as 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia | Top points

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on Monday morning, shaking large parts of the country and prompting people to evacuate homes and buildings. Rubbles on a street are pictured after the earthquake in Manizales, Colombia on August 10, 2026. A strong earthquake struck Colombia on August 10 and was strongly felt in major cities such as Bogota and Cali, and even in Quito and Panama, according to the Colombian Geological Service and as confirmed by AFP reporters. (AFP)

The earthquake struck at 7:34 am local time, with the epicentre near San José del Palmar in Chocó province, around 400 km west of capital Bogotá, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The death toll from the strong earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to at least 69, authorities said.

The quake caused severe damage across western Colombia, with buildings collapsing and people reportedly trapped inside.