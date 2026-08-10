Courtney Clenney: 5 things to know as OnlyFans model sentenced to six years for killing her boyfriend in Miami
Courtney Clenney, 30, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami home.
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who admitted guilt to manslaughter in the deadly stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami condominium, has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Clenney, 30, had been inside the prison since April 2022 and accepted a plea agreement on Monday after facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of her estraged boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 27.
The former OnlyFans model, recognized online as Courtney Tailor, was granted credit for the time she has served over the past four years.
Courtney Clenney gets six-year sentence for boyfriend's stabbing: 5 things to know
- Without any makeup and with disheveled hair, Clenney, 30, donned an orange jumpsuit, presenting a stark contrast to her typical glamorous look.
- “She is taking criminal responsibility for her action; the state is willing to accept her plea,” stated Miami-Dade prosecutor Shawn Abuhoff in court after Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson inquired about the state's stance.
- Clenney was additionally sentenced to five years of probation, which could result in a 30-year prison term if she fails to comply.
- Christian's mother spoke to the courtroom following the sentencing, stating: “There is simply too much pain to put on paper. Four years later there are still nights when I cannot sleep. I do not want Christian to be remembered only for how he died.” “Christian was my son, everyone who knew Christian can attest that he was kindhearted, compassionate, friendly and respectful,” she added, as per Daily Mail.
- As Clenney spoke to the courtroom, she was observed dabbing her eyes with a tissue to wipe away tears.
Bodycam footage showing the model, bloodied shortly after the stabbing of Obumseli, garnered widespread media attention, as she asserted that she had thrown a knife at him in self-defense, believing her life was in danger.
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Here's what Courtney Clenney said
Clenney asserted that she did not have the intention to kill him. In the recorded footage, she was observed on the floor crying out, “baby, baby, baby, wake up.”
While speaking with the police as paramedics attempted to assist Obumseli, she expressed her fear, stating, “I'm terrified of him' and 'I was so scared," as shown in the footage.
Clenney claimed that she was involved in an abusive relationship with Obumseli and insisted that text messages and witness statements would demonstrate her fear for her life.
The model, who had previously gone by the name Courtney Tailor on social media platforms such as Instagram and OnlyFans, submitted court documents earlier this month requesting that jurors take into account the defense's perspective on the relationship between Clenney and Obumseli in this case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More