China’s Long March 7A rocket explodes after launch, cause under probe
The rocket lifted off at 8:02 pm Beijing time (1202 GMT) from the Wenchang space launch site on Monday, state news agency Xinhua said.
The launch of the ChinaSat-4B satellite aboard a Long March 7A rocket failed after the spacecraft experienced a flight anomaly shortly after liftoff on Monday, China said on Tuesday.
The rocket lifted off at 8:02 pm Beijing time (1202 GMT) from the Wenchang space launch site in the island province of Hainan on Monday, state news agency Xinhua said. It was tasked with carrying the Zhongxing-4B satellite.
According to Reuters, eye witnesses saw a bright flash high in the night sky after launch, followed by what appeared to be multiple glowing fragments.
Xinhua news agency said the cause for the failure is being ascertained.
The mission was the first known Long March 7A failure since the rocket's maiden flight in March 2020. The rocket returned to service in 2021 and subsequently completed a series of successful missions.
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