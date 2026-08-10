Work begins on Pune railway station’s 5,800-sq-m holding area

Work has started on the development of a 5,800-square-metre permanent holding area at Pune railway station aimed at managing passenger rush during peak periods and ensuring systematic movement of commuters towards the platforms, said officials. According to the proposed development plan, the holding area will have a pre-ticketing zone spread over around 1,570.6 sq m, a ticketing zone of around 2,383.5 sq m and a post-ticketing zone of around 1,851.7 sq m. (HT PHOTO)

The project is expected to help reduce congestion in the station’s circulating area and concourse while providing passengers with better facilities and safer movement during rush hours.

According to the proposed development plan, the holding area will have a pre-ticketing zone spread over around 1,570.6 sq m, a ticketing zone of around 2,383.5 sq m and a post-ticketing zone of around 1,851.7 sq m. The facility will have a roof structure and will function as a controlled passenger-processing area before commuters proceed towards the platforms. The project also includes a 580 sq m drop-off, pick-up and pedestrian plaza in front of the holding area. Separate entry, internal circulation and exit arrangements will regulate the movement of passengers through the three zones.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said, “The holding area is being developed as a dedicated facility to regulate passenger movement during periods of heavy rush and streamline the flow of passengers from the entry point through ticketing areas and onwards to the platforms.”

The ticketing zone will have a ticket booking office, while automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) will be provided in the pre-ticketing zone. Seating and benches will also be provided, particularly in the ticketing and post-ticketing areas, allowing passengers to wait in an organised space instead of crowding the station concourse.