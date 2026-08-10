US has revoked over 175k visas amid Trump's immigration crackdown: State Department

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals under President Donald Trump's administration, as it continues a sweeping immigration crackdown that has stripped travel and immigration privileges from tens of thousands more people. Over 175,000 visas have been revoked by the U.S. State Department under Trump's administration due to various violations, including criminal activities. This initiative is part of a broader immigration crackdown, (Getty Images via AFP)

The department said in a statement the revocations targeted foreigners who "violated the terms of their visas, committed crimes, called for violence against U.S. citizens, defrauded Americans, abused our immigration system, or endangered national security."

Most visas were revoked following "law enforcement encounters," with assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug crimes the leading causes, the department said.

Specific cases cited by the department include a person charged with felony rape and sexual battery, another charged with kidnapping and human trafficking, and a person facing more than a dozen counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. A U.S. embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas from "birth tourist" parents who allegedly came to the U.S. primarily to give birth so their children would receive U.S. citizenship, it said.