Ram temple donation case: Court extends judicial custody of all 8 accused till Aug 24

The court of special judge (anti-corruption) Rajat Varma on Monday extended the judicial custody of all eight accused arrested in the alleged Ram temple donation theft case by another 14 days, till August 24. Police have already interrogated all accused in separate police custody remands. (For Representation)

Giving this information, Kul Shekhar Singh, the defence counsel, said all the accused were produced before the court through video conferencing from the district jail. Police have already interrogated them in separate police custody remands.

The eight arrested men include Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu.

During the court proceedings, the defence counsel submitting his objections before the court, claiming that his clients were falsely implicated under wrong sections and the FIR registered against the accused was not correct.