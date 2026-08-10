Monkeys, pigeons and ₹20 crore later: India brings in ‘monkey whisperers’ to protect BWF World Championships

Monkey business had left Indian authorities and badminton officials embarrassed in January during the India Open after monkeys strayed into the playing hall and pigeon droppings fell on the courts during matches. A view inside the newly renovated Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium ahead of the BWF World Championships. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Enter the langur mimics. To prevent any such disruptions during the BWF World Championships starting here on August 17, officials have hired men who mimic the sound of an angry langur to chase away monkeys from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium premises.

Besides carrying out an elaborate renovation of the venue, the langur mimics summoned will use nothing but their vocal cords and a basic understanding of primate psychology to keep the monkeys at bay. This is the bizarre yet entertaining world of the national capital’s “monkey whisperers”. The men are hired to stand outside offices or sporting arenas and make the aggressive langur noise.

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At the IGI Stadium, this task has been entrusted to Jabbar and colleagues. On Monday, Jabbar demonstrated the sound he will use to give monkeys the impression that a langur is on the prowl.

“It’s not just me. There are two other two guys with me,” Jabbar told reporters. “When we make these calls, monkeys just run away. We also ensure that monkeys don’t run into people or cars, etc. We time the mimicking accordingly. This vocal method is quite effective.” The timing, Jabbar says, is everything to get the monkeys to scramble for the boundary wall.

The langur mimics are paid between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 per assignment. “Getting employment is not consistent, but we do keep getting work from time to time. There are many of us who do it,” says Jabbar.

Using these men started once law prohibited the use of langurs. When the Parliament is in session, the men hide among the bushes and make the langur sound to chase away the monkeys.

For years, trained gray langurs were used by handlers to tackle the monkey menace in public spaces as monkeys despise and fear them. However, the practice was discontinued as langurs are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, which meant they cannot be held captive, owned privately, or hired out for guard duty.

Langurs make different calls to reflect their mood or the situation. This includes loud whoops by male during displays to show dominance, and the angry sound — guttural, short and sharp.

During the Commonwealth Games here in 2010, langurs were deployed. Mimics were deployed during the 2023 G20 Summit in the capital. Life-size langur cut-outs were paired with men making langur calls.

For badminton though, it is to prevent the embarrassment of monkeys entering the IGI Stadium hall during the India Open. Pigeon droppings on the courts during matches and practice, and unhygienic conditions, caused a furore with foreign players also complaining about the winter pollution. It was assured that steps would be taken to ensure a smooth conduct of the Worlds.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has spent approximately ₹20 crore on the renovation work. Personnel from its newly formed engineering division and the CPWD were deployed. To bar monkeys and stray dogs, automatic double-doors have been installed at all 16 entrances to the venue.

To chase away the pigeons, a sound-emitting machine from the USA has been imported. Non-toxic, pigeon-repellent gel has also been applied across the rafters. The roof has been waterproofed to plug leaks and the large number of toilets refurbished.