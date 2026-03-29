Doctor highlights predatory pricing by private hospitals: ‘ ₹64,000 for 3 days’

A doctor from Assam has called out private hospitals for overcharging patients with inflated medicine prices and unnecessary lab tests. Dr Priyam Bordoloi said that corporate hospital chains rely on “predatory” practices and become a “financial sinkhole” for patients. An Indian doctor's take on predatory pricing by government hospitals (Representational image)

Dr Bordoloi was responding to a post from X user Ankit Pandey who declared that private hospitals in India have become a “money making machine”.

Pandey said his friend’s grandmother, admitted to the ICU, was being given medicines worth ₹40,000 to 50,000 every day. This staggering cost did not even include hospital bills, room charges etc. Meanwhile, the woman’s family was not allowed to see her and was not given details of her treatment.

(Also read: American woman praises India’s healthcare, says US system makes patients ‘go into debt’)

Assam doctor reacts Dr Bordoloi agreed with Pandey’s opinion on predatory pricing by private hospitals. He said that he had witnessed first-hand how medicine prices are inflated and patients are asked to undergo unnecessary tests so the hospital can make more money.

The Assam-based doctor cited a personal example. He said that a couple of years ago, he advised a “germaphobe” cousin to undergo treatment at a private hospital, thinking she might be more comfortable there.

The said cousin was handed a ₹64,000 bill for three days of treatment.