American woman praises India’s healthcare, says US system makes patients ‘go into debt’

An American woman’s lighthearted video praising the accessibility of healthcare in India has gone viral on social media. A US woman compared healthcare in the US and India, praising India’s easy access and low costs in a viral video. (Instagram)

(Also read: Foreign woman shocked after buying medicines for ₹252 in India: ‘I’m moving here’)

The woman, identified as Liz Bomes, shared the clip on Instagram, where she jokingly calls Indian healthcare “really annoying” before revealing that she actually means how easily and quickly people can access medical services in the country.

Speaking in the video, Bomes says: “Here's something that's really annoying about India: healthcare actually works. Instead of waiting six months for an appointment or paying thousands of dollars just to get a basic blood test done, I can literally walk into a hospital, see a doctor the same day, and pay next to nothing.”

She continues the satire by comparing it with her experience of the American healthcare system. “Where's the suspense? Where's the dramatic, your insurance doesn't cover this moment? It's way more exciting in the US to call 50 different clinics, just to beg for an appointment, and then go into debt after. India stop making life so easy.”

Watch the clip here: