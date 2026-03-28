American woman praises India’s healthcare, says US system makes patients ‘go into debt’
A US woman highlighted India’s affordable, quick healthcare in a video that drew widespread reactions online.
An American woman’s lighthearted video praising the accessibility of healthcare in India has gone viral on social media.
(Also read: Foreign woman shocked after buying medicines for ₹252 in India: ‘I’m moving here’)
The woman, identified as Liz Bomes, shared the clip on Instagram, where she jokingly calls Indian healthcare “really annoying” before revealing that she actually means how easily and quickly people can access medical services in the country.
Speaking in the video, Bomes says: “Here's something that's really annoying about India: healthcare actually works. Instead of waiting six months for an appointment or paying thousands of dollars just to get a basic blood test done, I can literally walk into a hospital, see a doctor the same day, and pay next to nothing.”
She continues the satire by comparing it with her experience of the American healthcare system. “Where's the suspense? Where's the dramatic, your insurance doesn't cover this moment? It's way more exciting in the US to call 50 different clinics, just to beg for an appointment, and then go into debt after. India stop making life so easy.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the comparison
The video quickly attracted attention online, with several viewers reacting to Bomes’s humorous commentary. Many users related to the contrast she described between healthcare accessibility in the two countries.
One user wrote, “As someone who moved from the US to India, I completely understand this. Getting a doctor’s appointment here the same day still surprises me.” Another commented, “The sarcasm is perfect. Healthcare should actually be this easy everywhere.”
A third viewer added, “People in India often complain about the system, but when you compare it globally, there are definitely things that work really well.” Another user said, “The insurance joke is so real. In the US half the battle is figuring out what your insurance actually covers.”
Some viewers also shared their personal experiences. One comment read, “I had a medical test done in India for a fraction of what it costs in the US. It honestly felt unreal.” Another user wrote, “This is the first time I have seen someone complain that healthcare works too well.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More