Foreign woman shocked after buying medicines for ₹252 in India: ‘I’m moving here’

A foreign traveller’s visit to a local pharmacy in India has gone viral on social media after she expressed surprise at how little she had to pay for medicines. The video, shared on Instagram by a woman identified as Ines Faria, shows her walking into a neighbourhood pharmacy while dealing with a cough. A foreign woman shared her shock at low medicine prices in India, (Instagram/lost.with.ines)

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In the clip, Faria asks the shopkeeper for something to help with her coughing. The woman running the pharmacy quickly hands over the medicines, including cough syrup and three packs of throat tablets. After packing the items, the pharmacist tells her the total bill comes to ₹252.

Faria then pays the amount in cash, appearing surprised by the low cost of the medicines.

Viral clip captures traveller’s reaction The video features a text overlay describing her reaction to the price. It reads: “I went to pharmacy in India and the prices shocked me.”

The moment resonated with viewers online, especially those comparing healthcare costs in different parts of the world.

Faria also shared the experience in the caption accompanying the clip. She wrote: “Me: Ok this is gonna be expensive. India: that’ll be €2 for all of this??? Cough syrup + 3 packs of throat tablets = 252 rupees. I’m moving here at this point.”

Internet reacts to the price difference The clip has drawn several reactions from viewers who found the situation both relatable and amusing. Many users commented on how affordable basic medicines can be in India.

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One user wrote, “This is unbelievable, in my country this would cost at least ten times more”, while another commented, “India really makes healthcare accessible for common people”.

A third user said, “Now I understand why people buy medicines in bulk when they visit India”, while another added, “Meanwhile we pay a fortune for the same things abroad”. One comment read, “This is actually one of the best things about India”, and another user joked, “Welcome to India, where your pharmacy bill doesn’t break your heart.”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)