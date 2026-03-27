Foreign woman shocked after buying medicines for ₹252 in India: ‘I’m moving here’
A foreign woman was surprised after buying cough syrup and tablets in India for just ₹252, calling it unbelievably cheap.
A foreign traveller’s visit to a local pharmacy in India has gone viral on social media after she expressed surprise at how little she had to pay for medicines. The video, shared on Instagram by a woman identified as Ines Faria, shows her walking into a neighbourhood pharmacy while dealing with a cough.
(Also read: US-born woman opens up about cultural shock after moving to India: 'I’m still adjusting')
In the clip, Faria asks the shopkeeper for something to help with her coughing. The woman running the pharmacy quickly hands over the medicines, including cough syrup and three packs of throat tablets. After packing the items, the pharmacist tells her the total bill comes to ₹252.
Faria then pays the amount in cash, appearing surprised by the low cost of the medicines.
Viral clip captures traveller’s reaction
The video features a text overlay describing her reaction to the price. It reads: “I went to pharmacy in India and the prices shocked me.”
The moment resonated with viewers online, especially those comparing healthcare costs in different parts of the world.
Faria also shared the experience in the caption accompanying the clip. She wrote: “Me: Ok this is gonna be expensive. India: that’ll be €2 for all of this??? Cough syrup + 3 packs of throat tablets = 252 rupees. I’m moving here at this point.”
Internet reacts to the price difference
The clip has drawn several reactions from viewers who found the situation both relatable and amusing. Many users commented on how affordable basic medicines can be in India.
(Also read: ‘This made me cry’: Foreigner moved to tears in India after stranger buys her water)
One user wrote, “This is unbelievable, in my country this would cost at least ten times more”, while another commented, “India really makes healthcare accessible for common people”.
A third user said, “Now I understand why people buy medicines in bulk when they visit India”, while another added, “Meanwhile we pay a fortune for the same things abroad”. One comment read, “This is actually one of the best things about India”, and another user joked, “Welcome to India, where your pharmacy bill doesn’t break your heart.”.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More